Lalo Carrillo Criticizes Yalitza Aparicio’s Inclusion as a Victoria’s Secret Angel; Gustavo Adolfo Infante Counters Live

Lalo Carrillo Criticizes Yalitza Aparicio for Being a Victoria’s Secret Angel; Gustavo Adolfo Infante Contradicts Him Live

The recent announcement of Yalitza Aparicio becoming a Victoria’s Secret angel has sparked controversy, particularly in Mexico. One television presenter, Lalo Carrillo, shared his criticism of the actress’s inclusion in the renowned lingerie brand’s prestigious line-up on the program De Primera Mano.

Carrillo claimed that Aparicio’s appointment as an ambassador was a “forced inclusion,” arguing that she represents the lower class and does not fit the image of high-end clothing. This statement stirred up a heated debate, even within the program where Carrillo shares the stage with esteemed personalities such as Addis Tuñón, Érika González, and Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

“I do not agree that she belongs to this campaign… it is a forced inclusion. If the brand told me, ‘Ok, Yalitza is going to be a carrier of cheaper clothing,’ then we are including it, because Yalitza represents many people who are from the lower class, who can reach high levels. So if the brand only uses it for inclusion, nothing more for marketing and does not allow women like Yalitza… to have access to this type of clothing, then I would accept it,” Carrillo criticized.

In response to Carrillo’s controversial statement, Gustavo Adolfo Infante, the host of De Primera Mano, vehemently defended Aparicio and rebuked his colleague’s opinion, accusing him of perpetuating classist, racist, and discriminatory stereotypes against indigenous communities in Mexico.

“What happens is that you are going by the stereotype that the dark-skinned woman or woman with indigenous features has to be the poor woman. Although I believe, I don’t want to be the devil’s advocate, but I remember that several years ago they began to have larger size models because they realized that Barbies were not the generality and the models that they put there, girls with the Anahí’s body, because the people who came to buy a thong there did not agree with that. ‘I’m glad that she’s in that campaign,” Infante argued.

Despite Infante’s defense of Aparicio against Carrillo’s classist comments, the members of De Primera Mano did not hold back from criticizing Aparicio’s film Roma, which earned her an Oscar nomination and made her one of the few Mexicans to achieve this honor.

As Aparicio takes on her new role as a Victoria’s Secret angel, it is evident that her representation in the fashion industry continues to spark discussions about diversity, representation, and societal stereotypes.

