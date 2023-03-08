ROME – Codename LB744, the first V12 plug-in hybrid High Performance Electrified Vehicle (Hpev) super sports car from Lamborghini. The house from Sant’Agata Bolognese has anticipated the first details of the next supercar which combines the power of a completely new internal combustion engine with three electric motors and the first dual-clutch gearbox, making its debut on a 12-cylinder Lambo. Also new is the layout that offers a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 central engine, three electric motors, one of which is integrated in the new 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox, located for the first time behind the thermal unit and transversely to the engine. Added to this is the placement of the new lithium-ion battery that powers the electric motors under the tunnel, a space usually dedicated to the gearbox since the days of the Countach.

The new L545 engine is the lightest and most powerful of the 12-cylinder engines ever made by Lamborghini and offers a power of 825 HP, with a ratio of 128 HP per litre, the highest in the history of the 12-cylinder brand of the Bull brand, while the torque is 725 Nm. Overall, the Lamborghini HPEV provides a system power of 1,015 horsepower. The electric motors improve power delivery at low revs, and allow the new LB744 to become a 100% electric drive car, reducing CO2 emissions by 30% compared to the Aventador Ultimae.

In addition to the internal combustion engine that provides traction to the rear wheels, the LB744 debuts a pair of electric motors located on the front axle, each of which provides traction to one wheel. Then there is a third electric motor positioned above the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, capable (depending on the driving mode and driving conditions) of delivering torque to the rear axle.

The dual-clutch gearbox is an extremely compact element that includes the integration of a new fundamental component in the hybrid architecture of the car, the rear e-motor which allows zero-emission four-wheel drive, acting directly on the rear axle . It should also be noted that as regards reverse, it is generally controlled by the two front electric motors, but if more inspiration is needed, the intervention of the rear electric motor is envisaged, which drives the rear axle and therefore also the rear wheels. Thanks to this system, the new LB 744 can proceed with zero emissions with four-wheel drive even in reverse.

Finally, when the residual charge percentage is equal to zero, the battery can be recharged in 30 minutes in alternating current (through the domestic network or AC columns) up to 7 kW of power. But it can also be recharged via the regenerative braking of the front braking system, or via the internal combustion engine in just 6 minutes.