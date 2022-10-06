ROME – What does Lamborghini have to do with the Beatles? And why on the day of the 60th anniversary of Love me do, the first single that the Fab Four released on October 5, 1962, the house of the Bull wanted to organize a tour around the Abbey Road studios? And why was a 1966 400 GT 2 + 2 chosen and not another car? Let’s unravel the mystery right away.

Perhaps many are unaware that the Beatles made most of their production in the Abbey Road studios, which not surprisingly give the name to their penultimate album, the one with the famous cover with the pedestrian crossing. When the four guys from Liverpool gave the last of their concerts on the roof of the Apple Corps headquarters in Savile Row on January 30, 1969, a Lamborghini 400 GT 2 + 2 Rosso Alfa with a black interior was parked on the street below. It is not fantasy: the image is visible in the recent documentary “Get Back” directed by Peter Jackson.

All four liked cars, but Paul McCartney seems to have a special weakness for the Italian brand, and in particular for the 400 GT 2 + 2 model. We are talking about a car that was presented in 1966, just three years after the founding of Automobili Lamborghini. “Although the company was in its infancy, this car had already established itself as one of the best touring cars available on the market. Among other things, it represented the perfect expression of Ferruccio Lamborghini’s initial objective: to produce the fastest and most comfortable GT and, in the 2 + 2 configuration, also practical ”, they tell the mother house.

Designed by Carrozzeria Touring, one of the leading companies in terms of style and craftsmanship, it was equipped with a 4-liter V12 engine with double overhead camshaft, which still today, in its architecture, is a distinctive feature of Lamborghini cars.

And therefore: on the day in which the sixtieth birthday of the first single of the most prodigious musical group that history has known so far is celebrated – able to generate songs “always touched by a luminous force” (cit. Assante / Castaldo, Beatles, Ed. Laterza) – the sound of that old Lamborghini V12 so loved by Sir Paul could not be missing.