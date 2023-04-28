Lan-bridge Communications Confirmed to Exhibit at 2023 ChinaJoy BTOB- DoNews Games

The 20th ChinaJoy in 2023 will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from July 30th to August 2nd. In 2023, the ChinaJoy BTOB exhibition area will introduce new ones in all aspects, provide more high-quality services, further enhance the business communication function of the ChinaJoy BTOB exhibition area, create a strong international business atmosphere to the greatest extent, and fully demonstrate the vigorous development of the digital entertainment industry. Enterprises, studios and industry insiders provide a stage and bridge for work display and business negotiation.

Lan-bridge Communications confirmed to participate in 2023 ChinaJoy BTOB.

As an enterprise that has been in the field of language services for more than 20 years, Lan-bridge Communications has sufficient strength to help manufacturers of digital entertainment content such as games, movies, comics, and web articles at home and abroad to build a bridge for dialogue with the world. Demonstrate professional localization capabilities and high-quality language services to all exhibitors.

In the digital age, gaming has become an integral part of the global entertainment industry. However, due to the diversity of game culture, different countries and regions have their unique cultural background and game preferences. If the game only provides Chinese interface and text, it will seriously limit the market of the game. Therefore, game translation and localization become the key to solve this problem. Through translation and localization to make it conform to the culture and customs of the target market, the game will be more easily accepted by overseas players, and the recognition of the game brand in the target market will be strengthened, thereby further enhancing the market appeal of the game and expanding market share .

It is against this background that Lan-bridge Communications’ game localization service came into being. The core service is to translate the game text into a language that meets the customs of the target market and users’ habits according to customer needs, so as to achieve the unity of professional terms and the game language style. The quality of translation is ensured through terms such as glossary extraction and translation, text translation, native language review and other links.

In addition to the translation of game texts, localization services also include translating or writing policy documents such as operating policies, terms of service, and personal information policies according to the laws, ethnicities, religions, and history of the target market of the client’s game products.

When localization and product development are carried out simultaneously, Lan-bridge Communications can provide a set of aesthetics, gender attitudes, etiquette, currency units, measurement units, In-depth localization optimization solutions for food culture, colors, taboo words, etc., and provide corresponding translation services or copywriting services.

Under the premise of project time and LQA environment (timely import text and provide game test package), we can further optimize the text translation, including adjustments such as frame explosion, dislocation, prohibition rules, and scene language. In the LQA session, the translated content will be further optimized to improve the localization quality of the final game product.

In addition, Lan-bridge Communications game localization can also provide customer service outsourcing, testing outsourcing, event planning outsourcing and other services.

At the ChinaJoy exhibition, Lan-bridge Communications will showcase its professional knowledge and experience in the field of game localization, discuss the importance and challenges of game localization with game manufacturers and players from around the world, and showcase our excellent cooperation Cases and localized languages ​​such as:

Tencent Games Nikke – English

Tencent Game “Tianya Mingyue Knife” – Korean

Zulong Game “In the Name of Shining” – English and Thai

Zulong game “Under the Great Picture” – Thai

Celadon “Endless Adventure” – Japanese

Netease “Disorder” – English to Indonesian

Xishanju “Bullet Angel” – Thai, Indonesian and other small languages

Thunder game “Yinnian Xiaoyao” – Japanese, Korean, etc.

ChinaJoy focuses on nearly a thousand exhibitors at home and abroad and the eager eyes of gamers all over the world. It is an important business matching platform for digital entertainment product export, import, cross-field (variety, film, literature, etc.) IP and copyright transaction negotiations, and is also a The best stage for digital entertainment companies at home and abroad to showcase their image and strength.

Lan-bridge Communications looks forward to meeting more game manufacturers and players, discussing the future of game localization, and creating richer and more exciting game experiences!

