A bricked up and forgotten tunnel as a symbol for lana der reys own finding phase, between family planning, meetings and therapy, between self-references and assimilations, between new perspectives and basic triumphs. So: Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd?

While even a fan unfamiliar with the area is now aware of the architectural features beneath the Jergins Trust Building in Long Beach, there are few points that make Elizabeth Woolridge Grant’s ninth studio album as King’s wool but could also be dismissed with open questions.

Why the 37 not only does not want to get a grip on the longest chronic tendency to create their works far too extensively, but with Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd over a whopping 78 minutes of playing time even presents their longest work to date (and thus stands in the way of their at least third-best album a little bit), is difficult to understand. Because seriously: without without that Judah Smith Interlude (an absolute skip candidate for a theological, thematically appropriate and yet simply tedious speech by the hipster pastor), that Jon Batiste Interlude (which is far more coherent in the overall structure, but basically just a latently redundant reverberation of the wonderfully devoutly dreamy batiste melancholy co-produced by guitarist Nick Waterhouse Candy Necklace represents, in which the bittersweet goosebumps stand up timelessly) as well as Peppers (that all about the super annoying who doesn’t want to get out of their skulls anymore Angelina-Hook from Tommy Genesis 2015er Album World Vision as a separate single or TikTok-penetrance would have been more ideal). Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd was a whopping 12 minutes shorter – and would have had a much more stringent listening flow, that’s for sure.

Keyword arc of suspense: Acts without actually appearing disoriented Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd unbalanced in this respect, stylistically even shows a latent paradox to its subject matter in its development, in that the record begins where Lana hasn’t been before (namely in soul) and ends a little where Grant has always longed for (i.e. up-to-date hip hop ), while between the aesthetic ambitions lies the at first glance almost inconspicuous reflection on the reduced keyboard of the fragile personal – with each of the three orientations the so warm, nostalgic and poetic spectrum in the circle of (birth and potentially future founded by Lana herself ) family from their own Deja Vues as well as from externally fed impulses, but for the first time does not pick up any leftovers from past sessions.

So at the beginning there is the family gathering that goes beyond death The Grants and the title track (hymn-like, perhaps a little cliche in the guests’ intonation) which cultivates gospel with Whitney Houston’s former backing singers Pattie Howard and Shikena Jones, and (although it does so as a culturally influenced track element unfortunately disappears from the sound without a trace after this introduction) two Instant Lana classics – with Harry Nilsson in mind showing new perspectives that are simply among the most beautiful things Del Rey has written so far.

Then there are the trap-oriented passages, which follow from Norman Fucking Rockwell branched stroke of genius A&W (whose second part booming subcutaneously in the downbeat can lyrically rub down a little bit banally) just live out in the finale, if Fishtail (out of Wanderlust von AND’s 2017er Album Discovery tinkered) with smooth electronics to James Blake from the Midnights-Reject squints (and, apart from the context, still only functions as a hardly elementary intermediate piece) and Taco Truck x VB an early version of Venice Bitch offers as a felt club remix.

And in the midst of the relative extremes, there is so much reticence around the family as a central theme, around COVID kisses, the difference between love and lust, thoughts about a future mother role or the public view of Lana, musically mostly limited to voice and piano comfortable understatements that after a cursory discussion one really does end up with well-groomed boredom or (especially in the brackets given) a missed opportunity NFR-emancipation – only to fall a little more into the delicate magic of songwriting with each pass.

A soulful vintage grandezza like Sweet sounds like a memory of times gone by, meanwhile the poignant heart pieces Kintsugi („It’s just that I don’t trust myself with my heart/ But I’ve had to let it break a little more/ ‚Cause they say that’s what it’s for“) and Fingertips („Caroline, what kind of mother was she to say I’d end up in institutions?“, Lizzy directs the question to her mother, reflects on her own youth, psychological problems, substance abuse and their effects on one’s own child planning) the deeply broken lyrics (“Will the baby be alright?/ Will I have one of mine?/ Can I handle it even if I do?’) above everything else and melodically less tangible than almost anything else in the canon King are.

In this respect, the moments with external impulses are more impressive, even if the encounter with Father John Misty in Let the Light In halfway to its anachronisms is somewhat underwhelming, and dedicated to Jack Antonoff’s wife (who was, as always, instrumental in the making of it). Margaret (Qualley) as a solemnly cautious catchy tune of the extra class without the obligatory Bleachersfeature would have been even more grandiose. Because either way, it’s always Del Rey himself who makes the source material shine.

Paris, Texas takes as a Wim Wenders reference I Wanted to Leave (von SIMPLE’s 2020er EP You Knew It Was Me) as an exit and coaxes sadly buoyantly, like a Jon Brion jewel out of a Charlie Kaufman movie , while that up Flo (Riopy, Tree of Light) based Grandfather please stand on the shoulders of my father while he’s deep-sea fishing as gentle nostalgia to kneel down, worthy of worship: “It took somebody else to make me beautiful, wonderful/ As they intended me to be/ But they’re wrong‘ Grant sings in what is perhaps the ideal finale, so soft and determined, with an unquestioning assurance of grace. On the album (at least untold) with the most features (or at least next to Lust for Life?) Lana finds a good bit of herself beyond the myth surrounding her person.

﻿

similar posts

Print article