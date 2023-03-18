US actor Lance Reddick is dead. He died shortly before the German cinema premiere of his new film: “John Wick: Chapter 4”. He became famous worldwide through the series “The Wire”.

Sad news from Hollywood: US actor and “The Wire” police officer Lance Reddick is dead. The 60-year-old was just on a promotional tour for his new film: “John Wick: Chapter 4”.

Lance Reddick is dead: the cause of death of the US actor is still unclear

According to his management, Lance Reddick died on Friday at the age of 60, as reported by several US media. An exact cause of the sudden death was not initially given. His body is according to the celebrity portal “TMZ” was spotted at his home in Studio City on Friday morning. According to anonymous sources, he probably died of natural causes. Shortly before, he posted photos of himself with his dogs on Instagram.

Lance Reddick with series “The Wire” worldwide success

Reddick began his acting career in the 90s with appearances on the show “The West Wing”. However, he received worldwide attention with a role as a police officer in his native city of Baltimore (Maryland): As Lieutenant Cedric Daniels in the groundbreaking drama series “The Wire”, Reddick led an investigation unit in the field of organized crime from 2002. In this role, Reddick showed his strong acting presence with a character that was inherently reserved, strictly professional, and a little demure.

Reddick plays Charon in John Wick: Chapter 4

Reddick has appeared in many well-known TV series and films – most recently “Godzilla vs. Kong” or the shows “Bosch”, “Lost” and “Fringe”. He shot until shortly before his death: In the coming days, the action film “John Wick: Chapter 4” is scheduled to start in Germany, in which Reddick plays the role of “Charon”, a concierge in a New York hotel.

