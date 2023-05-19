LANCER – “Tempest” is the name of the new album and will be released in August!

The Swedish heavy metal commando LANCER has finished recording their fourth new studio album “Tempest” and signed a new record deal with the German label Fireflash Records (TAILGUNNER, HOLY MOSES, MEZZROW and others), whereupon the brand new studio album will be released on August 11th Will be released worldwide in 2023.

‘Tempest’ was recorded by the band and Anders Backelin (LORD BELIAL ao) at Armageddon Recordings Studio, who also mixed and mastered the album, along with guitarist Per-Owe Solvelius, the main producer of the new studio epic. “It’s very heavy, it’s dramatic and it’s a new beginning for Lancer,” reveals their new singer Jack L. Stroem.

reveal today LANCER the cover artwork of “Tempest” designed by Dimitar Nikolov, who has worked in the past for ROSS THE BOSS, METAL INQUISITOR, BLIZZEN and others.

“I can’t believe it’s been six years since we last released an album”says guitarist Fredrik Kelemen, adding: “But with the line-up changes, the pandemic, and the intention to make ‘Tempest’ a big comeback album, we’ve taken our time. We’ve evolved our sound, it’s a bit darker, mostly lyrical. Production-wise, it’s more dynamic and darker. A bigger soundstage, with elements we’ve never used before.

We wanted the cover artwork to symbolize this change, with the devastating storm moving in with the wasteland it creates. We’re known for using birds on our earlier album covers, so the demonic raven of “Tempest” only seemed natural, and the title is just a more epic and stronger word for storm, IMO.

Overall I want to use the most famous cliché of all time: this is the best album we’ve made so far! And it’s absolutely true, all jokes aside. We are absolutely thrilled to bring it to the world!”

The first single from the album is called “Fan The Flames” and will be released on June 2nd, parallel to the pre-orders for the album.

LANCER conquered the metal scene in spring 2012 with their debut EP “Purple Sky”. The EP was critically acclaimed around the world and landed the band a record deal with Swedish label Doolittle Group AB, owned by legendary metal singer Christian Liljegren (NARNIA). At the same time, they signed a contract with the Japanese label King Records at that time.

In early 2013, LANCER’s self-titled debut album was released worldwide. Produced by Tommy Johansson (SABATON, MAJESTICA) and Ronny Milianowicz (SHADOWQUEST, ex-DIONYSUS), Lancer received rave reviews from around the world, including Sweden Rock Magazine, which recognized the band as “new hope for european power metal” designated.

LANCER’s sophomore album Second Storm was a lesson in melodic metal, standing in the long tradition of outstanding Swedish metal bands such as HAMMERFALL, MORGANA LEFAY, DREAM EVIL, TAD MOROSE and many others. The album was recorded in the famous “Leon Music Studios” with producer Gustav Ydenius (ENFORCER, SISTER SIN and others). Released on Despotz Records in April 2015, “Second Storm” garnered rave reviews from metal press around the world, who dubbed the band as “future heirs to the throne of melodic metal” designated. In autumn 2015, LANCER accompanied the German power metal band FREEDOM CALL on tour as a support act and were fantastically received by the fans!

When LANCER announced that they would start recording their third album in the summer of 2016, the renowned German metal label Nuclear Blast Records got in touch with the band and a new record deal was signed. LANCER again went to the “Leon Music Studios” with producer Gustav Ydenius. This time the formation decided to have the album mastered by the world-renowned mastering engineer Miro Rodenberg (AVANTASIA, RHAPSODY, KAMELOT) at Gate Studio in Wolfsburg/Germany. After signing with Nuclear Blast, LANCER went to Japan for the first time and played a sold out show at Astro Hall in Tokyo. Third album Mastery was released worldwide in January 2017 and the band immediately embarked on a European tour supporting HAMMEFALL and GLORYHAMMER.

Back home, LANCER made their debut at the renowned Sabaton Open Air festival before singer Isak Stenvall and drummer Sebastian Pedernera announced their departure from the band.

After recruiting singer Jack L. Stroem (VANDOR) and drummer Pontus Andrén, LANCER’s line-up is now complete and stronger than ever!

“Finding both Jack and Pontus seems like a lucky break! Jack with his powerful and versatile voice and Pontus’ technical brilliance and groove make her a perfect addition to the band.” Fredrik ennobles the new members. “Words cannot describe how excited I am to present the music on the new album. My Lancer brothers have increased my singing skills tenfold and I’m so happy with the end result.” says Jack and his new bandmate Pontus summarizes: “It feels great to be a part of this next chapter of Lancer. “Tempest” is an exciting new direction for the band while still retaining some elements of the old material that I love.”

“Tempest” will be released on August 11th, 2023, get ready for a powerful dose of metal – of course with the seal of approval “Made in Sweden”!

LANCER mind:

Jack L. Stroem – vocals

Per-Owe „Ewo“ Solvelius – Gitarre

Fredrik Kelemen – guitar

Emil Öberg – Bass

Pontus Andrén – Schlagzeug

Band-Links:

