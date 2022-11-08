ROME – With the start of the first of three events, Lancia recounts the style of some of its most famous icons of the past, which have inspired the design of its three future cars. A way to accompany the public until the arrival of the “Lancia Design Day”, scheduled for 28 November, which marks the first event of the “Renaissance” of the historic brand. In this journey between past and future, iconic cars are the protagonists: from the Aurelia to the Flaminia, from the Fulvia to the Beta HPE, passing through the Gamma and Delta, up to the Stratos and the 037. Very different models, but all united by a style capable of going beyond space and time, which still makes them contemporary today and the embodiment of a “made in Italy” design.





“The design and beauty of these” moving masterpieces “inspired us in the creation of the three Lancia models of the future – explained Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Lancia brand – The new Ypsilon in 2024, the new flagship of 2026, which will allow us to enter the largest segment in Europe, and the new “Delta” with geometric lines, sculpted and muscular, which in 2028 will make the hearts of many fans throughout Europe beat faster. We like to define Lancia as a “Progressive Classic” brand. “Classic” to underline the link with a heritage that we intend to respect and enhance. “Progressive” to express our ability to look to the future with ambition. Timeless innovation and design have always been our values ​​and to these we want to add sustainability, social responsibility, always placing the customer at the center of our mission. These are the guidelines of the ten-year plan of our Renaissance, with which we aim to become a credible and respected brand in the European premium market ”.





“The protagonists of this roadmap will be the three new Lancia models that we have designed so that they are coherent and easily recognizable – continued Napolitano – This is why we were inspired by three distinctly Lancia design elements: the” chalice “, the lines sinuous and primitive geometric shapes. In particular, taking a cue from the front of the iconic Aurelia and Delta, the new glass will be reinterpreted in a modern key, preserving its distinctive peculiarity that comes from the union of a vertical and a horizontal line that, when meeting, enclose the brand logo. The second characteristic common to the three new models is the sinuous and descending line of the side, typical of some historic Lancia models, such as the Aurelia B20. Finally, the third design element is manifested in the primitive geometric shapes present both in the front and in the rear, among which the round headlights that refer to the most brutal soul of the brand, winking at the legendary 037, Stratos and Delta , the race “beasts” dominating the Rally for over 20 years ”.





Also worth mentioning is a third declination of Lancia’s design, namely eclecticism, the tendency to draw inspiration from different sources, even contrasting ones, to achieve a harmonious synthesis as occurs, for example, in Italian homes. A lived-in and intimate living space, from which the Lancia designers drew on to create the welcoming interiors, the Gamma and Beta models, a refinement that can already be found in the 1965 Fulvia Coupé, elegant, aggressive and high-performance. Concrete examples are the Beta HPE (1975), in which its unconventional eclecticism marked an era with its “Venetian”, the innovative sunshade structure on the rear window. The same goes for the Coupé Range (1976), freely inspired by the Flaminia Coupé and remembered as the “traveling lounge” thanks to high quality materials, the result of collaborations with some prestigious fashion houses, including the Ermenegildo Zegna maison. (Maurilio Rigo)