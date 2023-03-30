Home Entertainment LANDR releases LANDR Guitar, a virtual guitar plug-in suitable for various music styles – midifan: We focus on computer music
LANDR Guitar is an incredibly intuitive virtual guitar plug-in designed to incorporate recorded guitar riffs by world-class guitarists into your music. Carefully curated riffs, loops, grace notes, and effects for a wide range of genres and playing styles make it easy to find and program the perfect guitar sound for your production.

In the LANDR Guitar UI, the white keys trigger longer loops, giving you full riffs in every style, genre, and scale. The orange key is used to add embellishments such as pitch bends and vibrato to accentuate the feel of the riff and create realism. You can also get inspired by 8 different styles of sounds with various guitar loop packs recorded by world-class guitarists. Play multiple free guitar loops at once, and each set will automatically match your tempo and tone, creating creations that don’t require any music theory or guitar skills. The 5 built-in effects can be combined freely, allowing users to shape tone, overdrive, dynamics, echo and space. In addition, there are adjustment options such as synchronization, playing direction, tempo and octave.

Please see the introduction video (original video address: https://youtu.be/lVWxWPr0dro) LANDR Guitar is suitable for macOS / Windows systems, supports VST3/AU/AAX plug-in formats, official website price: $99. Free for subscribers of LANDR Plugin Subscription and LANDR Studio. PluginFox has a starter discount for online purchases: $69, until April 5, 2023.

Official website: https://www.landr.com/landr-guitar/

