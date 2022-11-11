(Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu – November 8, 2022) From November 4th to 18th, Lane Crawford, a famous boutique department store, presented the FASHION ASIA 2022 “Top Ten Focused Designers in Asia” limited-time exhibition for the fourth time to practice the creativity The support and cultivation of design talents will help the new generation of designers have a bigger stage. This exhibition coincides with Christmas Eve, Lane Crawford is inspired by the wonderful “Christmas alleys” where the favorites gather, and the works of emerging Asian designers are integrated into the fashionable “closet” with a festive atmosphere.

The limited-time exhibition project of “Top Ten Focused Designers in Asia” was initiated by FASHION ASIA HONG KONG. It encourages and supports emerging brands and creative talents in the field of fashion design by displaying the creative designs and brand items of 10 outstanding Asian designers. The 10 outstanding Asian designer brands selected this year are: ASHLYN, BAD BINCH TONG TONG, CELINE KWAN, MÄRCHEN, MING MA, PILLINGS, PONDER.ER, RYUNOSUKEOKAZAKI, YUEQI QI, YUHAN WANG. The costumes they specially prepared for this exhibition are displayed on the third floor of Lane Crawford, Times Square, Shanghai.

“Top 10 Focused Designers in Asia” Limited Time Exhibition

“Top 10 Focused Designers in Asia” Limited Time Exhibition

The 10 emerging Asian designers were carefully selected by a group of fashion industry leaders, and the 14 judges were from the fashion retail, design and fashion media industries, namely: Lane Crawford and Legend Group President Blondie Tsang, The Dickson Group of Companies Retail Deborah Cheng, Strategy Director, Desiree Au, Publisher of the Hong Kong edition of Vogue, Elizabeth von der Goltz, former Commercial Director of MATCHESFASHION, EXCEPTION De MIXMIND and Jihong Mao, Founder of Fangsuo, Julie Gilhart, Chief Development Officer of Tomorrow, Kennis Chan, Director of Fashion Asia, Hong Kong Design Center , Norman Tan, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Singapore, Saori Masuda, Fashion Director of Vogue Japan, Sophie Brocart, Director of LVMH Young Designer Awards, Stavros Karelis, Purchasing Director of Machine-A, Stefano Martinetto, CEO of Tomorrow, Co-founder of Leihu Tasha Liu and Vivienne Tam Founder and fashion designer Vivienne Tam.

Lane Crawford has always been committed to excavating and supporting the rising stars of emerging design and creativity, paying attention to the development of new brands in various fields, and providing them with a full range of display platforms and sales channels. Lane Crawford and FASHION ASIA HONG KONG have been cooperating for four years. Every year, they select the most noteworthy 10 design creative talents from many emerging Asian design forces, maximize their use of their own platforms, and provide young creative talents with rich and diverse resources. Show the stage and publicity channels, present the most representative and international design works, and enhance the creativity of the entire industry. In the past years of cooperation with FASHION ASIA HONG KONG, Lane Crawford will also maximize its own rich commercialization experience, continue to cooperate with industry partners to help, and work together to provide a growth platform for the new generation of brands.

Designer and Brand Introduction

ASHLYN

Designer: Ashlynn Park

Ashlynn Park

Korean-American designer Ashlynn Park has worked under well-known designers such as Yohji Yamamoto, Alexander Wang and Raf Simons. In 2019, she founded her eponymous label in New York, combining clothing-making skills honed in Japan with Western tailoring aesthetics to create designs that are simple, confident and effortless. The brand highlights women’s boldness, elegance and timeless temperament, while incorporating the concept of sustainability and waste reduction. In 2022, Park was selected as a finalist for the LVMH Prize for Young Designers.

BAD BINCH TONG TONG

Terrence Zhou

Terrence Zhou

Chinese designer Terrence Zhou established BAD BINCH TONGTONG in New York in 2020. The brand’s style is unique and avant-garde, experimenting with illusory and charming designs through a unique artistic vision and a new way of expression. Zhou’s work has been featured on the covers of prestigious magazines such as Vogue China and UK, Glamour, Wallpaper China, Marie Claire China and Elle.

CELINE KWAN

Celine Kwan

Celine Kwan

Celine Kwan is the founder and creative director of her namesake brand, which was launched in 2021. A graduate of Central Saint Martins, Kwan’s diverse upbringing in Hong Kong and the UK has inspired her to create colourful and vibrant classic womenswear. The brand explores the possibility of combining fashion and technology, with ethical manufacturing and sustainable development as its core values. The brand has been featured at Paris Fashion Week and has been featured in fashion magazines such as British Vogue and Hong Kong edition of Madame Figaro.

See also The dirt bike is electric: the same power as a combustion one Mei Chen

FAIRY TALES

Mei Chen

MÄRCHEN, a Shanghai-based fashion brand founded in 2015 by Central Saint Martins graduate Mei Chen, creates whimsical, ethereal and ethereal garments through a unique vision. The name MÄRCHEN comes from the German word for fairy tale and is a combination of the designer’s surname Chen and the month of his birth. The romantic yet minimalist design emphasizes the tiny details, creating a pleasant and relaxing atmosphere that tells the wearer a story through quality clothing.

MING MA

MING MA

MING MA

Ming Ma, a graduate of Central Saint Martins, founded his eponymous label in Shanghai in 2018, recreating the elegance and dynamism of contemporary women through effortless silhouettes. The brand’s first collection has been praised by Vogue Italia, who hailed him as one of the most talented designers at the Shanghai Fashion Friday. In addition, he was included in the 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 China list. The brand is available at well-known retailers such as Lane Crawford.

Ryota Murakami

PILLINGS

Ryota Murakami

pillings is a fashion brand founded by Japanese designer Ryota Murakami. After graduating from Yasushi Ueda Clothing School and fashion school coconogacco, Murakami founded the eponymous brand RYOTAMURAKAMI with his mother Chiaki Murakami in 2014, and changed its name to pilings in 2018, which means the small balls on clothes caused by wear and friction . Knitwear is the brand’s hallmark, using cutting-edge technology to create unique and colorful patterns that create an air of innocence and playfulness. Murakami is also the winner of the 2022 Tokyo Fashion Award.

Alex Po and Derek Cheng

PONDER.ER

Alex Po and Derek Cheng

Hong Kong designers Alex Po and Derek Cheng met while studying at Central Saint Martins and co-founded the brand PONDER.ER in 2019. Brands challenge traditional notions of gender stereotypes and question established norms in society. Rooted in Hong Kong, the brand reinterprets the look of a contemporary fashion wardrobe by dissecting and reconstructing traditional menswear images and everyday experiences in the city. The brand has collaborated with Hong Kong Ballet and was featured on Vogue Hong Kong’s The Next List 2020. In 2022, the brand won the Yu Prize Creative Award Li Ning Award.

RYUNOSUKEOKAZAKI

Ryunosuke Okazaki

RYUNOSUKEOKAZAKI is the eponymous brand founded in 2018 by Japanese designer Ryunosuke Okazaki, who later completed his master’s program at Tokyo University of the Arts with honors. His work explores the harmony between man and nature and is known for his bold, futuristic and linear designs. Okazaki doesn’t create drafts, but handcrafts all his garments directly from a variety of fabrics, a process he calls “praying.” In 2022, the brand has been selected as a finalist for the LVMH Prize for Young Designers.

YUEQI QI

YUEQI QI

YUEQI QI

Chinese designer Yueqi Qi worked at CHANEL in Paris after graduating from Central Saint Martins. Launched the brand of the same name in 2019, and became attached to Lane Crawford. With the support of Lane Crawford, he participated in the creative talent project of the creative assembly and the 2021 spring and summer Shanghai fashion week. Drawing inspiration from Chinese culture and folklore, the brand hopes to promote the revival of traditional craftsmanship, creating designs that combine three-dimensional sculpture and nostalgia with intricate beaded weaving. Her clothes have been featured in Vogue, Harper’s BAZAAR China, Marie Claire, Elle, Wallpaper Magazine and DAZED. In 2022, Qi is a semi-finalist for the LVMH Prize for Young Designers.

Yuhan Wang

YUHAN WANG

Yuhan Wang

Chinese designer Yuhan Wang was runner-up for the L’Oréal Young Talent Award at Central Saint Martins in 2016. Wang, who worked at JW Anderson and made his London Fashion Week debut in 2020 after three seasons at Fashion East, was shortlisted for the LVMH Young Designer Award. The brand’s style is based on understated aesthetics and deconstruction, with designs that break traditional notions of women’s vulnerability and sensitivity. The brand is available at several internationally renowned retailers.