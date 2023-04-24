Lang Lang’s master class is held again at Taihu Stage Art Center

China News Service, Beijing, April 23rd(Reporter Gao Kai) In July last year, the international pianist Lang Lang successfully held the first “Master Class” at the Taihu Dance Art Center of the National Center for the Performing Arts. A few days ago, Lang Lang’s master class was held again at the Taihu Dance Art Center.

In terms of the rhythm, breath, music feeling, and music processing of piano performance, Lang Lang spent more than an hour giving one-on-one guidance to four piano boys selected from all over the country, shared his performance skills, and corrected the mistakes in piano performance. Frequently asked questions, and guide the piano boys to better express the music.

Lang Lang conducted a one-on-one “pulse consultation” with the four piano boys that day. From the posture and technique of playing the piano to the processing and expression of phrases, Lang Lang personally demonstrated and gave hands-on tutoring.

Shu Haifeng from Guangdong played Liszt’s “The Bell”. This piece is highly skilled and is often performed by pianists in concerts. “The advantage is that the sound is played accurately and there is no wrong sound. It is very rare for this piece of music.” Lang Lang commented: “But the problem is that the more you play the more tightly, the sound cannot be released.” Lang Lang suggested, “Playing Liszt This piece of music should have a dazzling and stormy momentum, pull out the sound width, volume, and sound quality, like a wall of sound rushing toward the face.”

It is worth mentioning that in order to allow the audience to clearly see every wonderful detail of the master class, the National Center for the Performing Arts Taihu Dance Art Center specially built two huge high-definition LED screens on the stage, and a real-time scrolling piano boy’s performance The other two pieces simultaneously capture Lang Lang’s facial expressions and close-ups of his hands while playing.

Lang Lang said, “Every time I come to Taihu Dance Art Center of the National Center for the Performing Arts, I feel like going home. It is also a kind of growth for me to communicate and share with children across the country through master classes. I hope All piano boys and music lovers can always maintain a curiosity and seek the authenticity of art through continuous exploration.”

After the master class, the Taihu Weekly Concert·Beijing-Hangzhou Spring Day Warm Sun Concert was held. Teachers and students from Lang Lang Art World brought “Heaven in the Liberated Area”, “Mazurka Dance” and “Gorgeous Grand Waltz” respectively. Performances of Chinese and foreign classic repertoires. (over)