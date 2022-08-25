(Original title: Langsha withdrew the lawsuit against Li Yifeng and made a public apology to Li Yifeng on the homepage of the official website)

China Net Finance August 25 (Reporter Zhong Wenxin) According to the official website of Langsha Holding Group, on the 25th, Langsha Company apologized to Li Yifeng on the homepage of the official website for the infringement of Li Yifeng. Langsha said that since Yisheng Culture Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and others were not authorized by Li Yifeng and Li Yifeng’s studio, Li Yifeng and Langsha had no commercial partnership.

Image source; official website of Langsha Holding Group

According to the Tianyancha App, Langsha Knitting Co., Ltd. and Langsha Holding Group Co., Ltd. had previously sued Li Yifeng, Dongyang Hengdian Li Yifeng Film and Television Studio, and Yisheng Culture Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd. for infringement liability disputes.

Image source: Tianyancha

Langsha’s statement pointed out that the case of Langsha’s lawsuit against Li Yifeng and his studio has applied to the court for withdrawal of the case, and the case of Yisheng Culture Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and Lin Zhansheng’s defrauding Langsha has been reported to the public security organ.