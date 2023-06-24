Larreta and his candidates in CABA: Maximiliano Ferraro heads the list of deputies

“The team that is going to defend the porteños”. This was announced by the head of the Government of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta to the main members of your list to deputies in the city.

Maximilian Ferraro, from the Civic Coalition, will head the payroll. will second it Mariela Coletta, president of the Buenos Aires UCR. The Minister of Education. Soledad Acunawill be the candidate for Parlasur.

“What a pride to present this team of people with claw, with experience and with an incomparable capacity for work,” Larreta wrote.

About Ferraro he posted: “As President of the Civic Coalition, Maxi has defended the values ​​of honesty for years and transparency and has an unwavering commitment to education and to the Republic”. The radical Coletta “comes to contribute all her democratic conviction and the history and future of radicalism,” according to the presidential candidate.

Third on the list will be Alvaro Gonzalez, current national deputy and counselor of the National Magistracy. “A brave and hard-working guy who has a lot of legislative experience and who is not going to slacken his responsibility for a day so that we can support the laws that Argentines need,” Larreta defined him.

Soledad Acuna will be postulated for Parlasur. “The best Minister of Education in the history of the City, the one who banked the fight for open schools and the one who never ran away from any discussion and always fought for what she believes in”, praised the Buenos Aires head of government.

“All together are going to make their contribution so that the change that we Argentines need becomes a reality and is sustained over time,” concluded Larreta.

Maximiliano Guerra will head the list of deputies for Patricia Bullrich’s CABA

Former dancer Maximiliano Guerra will head the list of pre-candidates for deputies for the Autonomous City of Buenos Airesby the hand of Patricia Bullrich. “It is an honor and a pride for me that she has chosen me to be part of the Change that Patricia Bullrich proposes, I have been working with her since 2019 and I know of her honesty and courage,” he said.

“The strength and conviction that infects the entire team is what will take her to the Casa Rosada without hesitation in these upcoming elections. The great challenge will be to represent the voice of the people who ask to be better and we must achieve it, by and for all Argentines,” Guerra told TN.

In recent days, the former dancer used his social networks to express his dissatisfaction with the situation in Jujuy and on several occasions He shared the statements of the former PRO leader.

“I would love to be Minister of Culture,” he fantasized last year, at a press conference organized by journalism students from the School of Communication of the Perfil group.

LT

