Larreta announced that the social plans in the City will be temporary

Corina Paset, from the mobile in Barracas de Modo Fontevecchiaon Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9), covered the announcement by the head of the Buenos Aires government about the new measures for beneficiaries of social plans in the city.

From the Haciendo Ruido Community Center, located in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Barracas, Horacio Rodriguez Larretatogether with his team, announced new measures regarding the beneficiaries of social plans in the City.

The objective is that those who are beneficiaries of the Porteña Citizenship program, which comprises approximately about 10,000 peopleare linked to the workplace.

“More than four out of ten Argentines they are poorand when we go to the boys, there are five out of ten, while homelessness is at 8%,” said Larreta to introduce his proposals.

And he added that “there is no doubt that we have to assist those who need it, but we have to discuss what is the best way to do it, so that people have the tools to overcome poverty and get ahead”.

“There are more and more plans and there are more and more poor people, the conclusion is very clear: as they are, the plans do not work”, because “they do not promote work, and there are even people who today decide not taking a formal job so as not to lose the plan“said the head of government.

The mayor of Buenos Aires pointed out that, after a detailed study of how this situation is handled in other countries, they came to the conclusion of the need for social plans to be direct, temporary and include consideration, “so that they receive them they can live better every day”.

As reported by the mayor, Porteña Citizenship goes directly from the Government to the beneficiary, and includes the consideration that the beneficiary’s children have to attend school. What would be included now would be a limitation in the temporality of the planwith the aim that the aid does not discourage the search for a job.

In addition, two new considerations were added to obtaining the plan. The first, the obligation to train To get a job. The City will offer training courses oriented to the current demands of the world of work. Anyone who does not complete at least forty hours per year will lose the program.

The second new condition will be get a job. The City Government will job offers to plan beneficiaries, who must attend job interviews and accept those jobs.

“Any person who is able to work and receives a plan must be trained and actively looking for a job. We are going to help all these people get ahead with training and work,” said Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

