The head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodriguez Larretaannounced this Tuesday the “immediate” elimination of the tax on credit cards.

The tax had been established after the government of Alberto Fernández took co-participating funds from the City, which were restored to the district in December through a ruling by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (CSJN) that the Executive refuses to comply.

“I said the first day that it was a temporary tax and that we were going to eliminate it as soon as the Court ruled in favor of the autonomy of the City,” he pointed out and continued: “Well, the Court issued the ruling at the end of December. We had the fair in January, we waited another month. Two months have passed, and we do not see any prospects that the national government will comply,” Larreta said at a press conference at the Metropolitan Design Center, located in the Barracas neighborhood of Buenos Aires.

In this framework, the candidate for president recalled that the tax on stamps was a tribute “provisional” until the Supreme Court of Justice issues, and, as the highest court agreed with the Buenos Aires Government with a precautionary measure, now promises to eliminate it.

“The neighbors cannot wait for the times of politics and I am not going to stay still watching how a government that bankrupts the institutions takes the Argentines hostage,” he emphasized.

In an electoral key, the mayor of the City of Buenos Aires added: “This is a vision of what we need in Argentina. We are going to remove the dead weight of the state.”

The Buenos Aires head of government stated that “people are tired of listening to politicians who don’t keep their promises, who ignore the responsibility that committing to something means.” And he differed: “Not me, what I promise, I fulfill it.”

