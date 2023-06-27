Larreta launched a campaign spot with an ironic and subtle criticism of Patricia Bullrich: what did she say?

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, presidential candidate for Together for Change, He launched a new campaign spot with a message apparently directed towards his internal opponent, Patricia Bullrich. In the 15-second video, the Buenos Aires chief highlighted the decision to keep schools open during the coronavirus pandemic, while ironizing an alleged criticism of Bullrich.

The spot begins with the phrase: “They decided to close schools and call us murderers”, while Rodríguez Larreta is shown with the Buenos Aires Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña, in a school. Next, the presidential candidate continues speaking in a voice-over: «Ah, but my pulse trembles. Let’s make the change of our lives«.

During this last sentence, images of Rodríguez Larreta are shown trembling while having a coffee, doing reference to his health condition, the essential tremor he has suffered since childhood.

This reference was interpreted as a hint directed at Bullrich, who usually emphasizes his firmness when making decisions. With this strategy, Rodríguez Larreta seeks to highlight his position to keep schools open and at the same time, take the opportunity to point out that, despite his health condition, he is willing to lead change in society.

With this campaign spot, Rodríguez Larreta seeks to spice up a fiery intern and differentiate himself from his competitors in the Juntos por el Cambio intern. The strategy of using subtle messages and indirect allusions will seek to generate impact and generate discussion in the electorate.

In the meantime, the electoral campaign continues, and It will be interesting to observe how these communication strategies influence the perception of voters. The inauguration date for the circulation of audiovisual content on television is approaching. For now, Larreta has already released his spots on social networks.





