Larreta promised to "eliminate withholdings" if he is elected president

Larreta promised to "eliminate withholdings" if he is elected president

The Buenos Aires head of government and PRO presidential candidate, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, affirmed today that if he is elected President “it will eliminate withholdings on regional products” for they are “a horrible tax that has to disappear because they are unfair».

«On December 10, if they elect me president, I eliminate withholdings on regional products; there are more than 100, you don’t need a law to do it and it relieves a huge number of producers with a deep sense of federalism,” Larreta said in a lengthy thread on Twitter.

He added that his proposal raises “concrete measures, clear rules and legal certainty”. Likewise, the pre-candidate for president for the PRO in Together for Change (JxC) -who today visited the Expoagro fair- opined that “withholdings are a horrible tax that has to disappear because they are unfair and make the State a partner that is only in good times.

He also considered that agribusiness “is the engine of Argentina and she needs a government that listens to her, that understands her and that lets her work released to allow him to develop his potential.

«Agriculture needs predictability and we are going to give it to them from the beginning”, he emphasized in his message and raised as outstanding points of his campaign proposal “to consolidate the agrobioindustry” and “close the technological gap” that “generates lower productivity and greater environmental impact”.


