Larreta: "The President embarrasses me"

At the inauguration of the extension of the Metrobus del Bajo that will unite Retiro with La Boca, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta He said he was “ashamed” of President Alberto Fernández because of the inflation numbers and confirmed that there are two candidates for PRO Head of Government: Jorge Macri and Fernán Quirós.

The Head of Government appeared in an act one day after having agreed with Patricia Bullrich, his rival in the next presidential primary, the arrangement for the yellow party to have a single candidate in the city of Buenos Aires and a pre-candidate for governor for each national applicant.

Developing…

