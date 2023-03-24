Andres Larroque much of the management was spent Alberto Fernandez criticizing him for multiple reasons, which recently turned into a rejection of his attempts to be re-elected. But this Friday, March 24, in the middle of the Day of Memory for Truth and Justice he threw a center when he said that he will have “a very important role” in the electoral assembly, although he ratified his initial idea.

The Minister of Development of the Community of Buenos Aires and one of the highest references of The Campora took advantage of March 24 to refer again to the inmate in the Frente de Todos. He did it when National Rock Radio they asked him about the manifest intentions of the president to be re-elected in the elections October.

“That is already behind us, reality itself…”Larroque launched when responding. Seconds later Larroque expanded. He said that “there are no sectors that are raising that.”

“The argument put forward by people close to him has to do with power maintain the exercise of power until December 10but that is obviously beyond doubt,” added the official and leader close to the vice president Cristina Kirchner.

Larroque center to the president?

But beyond the almost daily questions, it was striking that Larroque valued a power that, in his opinion, Fernández keeps within the messy scheme of the Frente de Todos.

”Alberto has a very important role to play facing the electoral process,” he said.

Larroque recognized the role of the president in the face of the elections but marked the field for him.

Despite this, in his analysis he incorporated criticism. “Beyond getting entangled with issues that are sometimes linked to the ego and situations of self-esteem, it seems to me that the most important thing is that he has a central role to play in the design of the electoral strategy”, stated.

Of course, he remarked, “That must be framed in the leadership and management of Cristina (Kirchner)”.

Later, the leader was consulted about the process of inmates in the pro-government coalition and stated that this occurred from “a misconfiguration of the Front when Alberto decides to ignore Cristina’s role”.

“That happened a long time ago and after that there were a lot of consequences suffered by the people. There is a conceptual, philosophical and ideological alteration of the front and that was decided unilaterally by the president. Today we are coping with the consequences of that with a lot of work,” said Larroque, who said that the vice “is irreplaceable, the most important leadership of the last 50 years.”

Larroque and Cristina’s candidacy

Finally, Larroque was consulted about the possibility of a candidacy for the Presidency by Cristina Kirchnerafter the launch of an operation outcry in which he himself participated.

“I don’t think it’s going to convince her. She was very clear that December 6 when she stated that she did not intend to be a burden to the political force based on a conviction with an embarrassing judicial process, “she launched.

The reference points to the day that Cristina Kirchner said that she was not going to be a candidate because that could be seen as a detriment to Peronism, after being sentenced to six years in prison and perpetual disqualification from holding public office in the Road Cause.

“They have put this sentence so that when we enter the full electoral debate, the judicial party have the elements to be able proscribir definitively to Cristina”, he completed.

