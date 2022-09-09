This time, the site is located in Ganghui Plaza 66, where top international brands gather. It is the brand’s second boutique in Shanghai. The new and old stores echo each other, marking the further expansion of L’Artisan Parfumeur’s fragrance map in the domestic market.

The Artisan Perfumer

Since its establishment in 1976, L’Artisan Parfumeur has adhered to the original intention of “singing praise to nature and paying tribute to French craftsmanship”, and each fragrance contains the perfumer’s unique and bold artistic vision and new natural fragrances. Possibly; every bottle of perfume has a unique imprint that belongs to the perfumer. They seal their creative inspiration in bottles, conveying the praise and artistic expression of nature. After 46 years, L’Artisan Parfumeur has always insisted on rigorous craftsmanship, meticulously remodeling precious raw materials, and creating high-quality perfume works to express the endless praise of nature.

The Artisan Perfumer

Founder Jean Laporte is a gifted professional perfumer, chemist and botanist with amazing creativity. The love of plant aroma and solid chemical foundation had a subtle influence on Jean Lapert’s future fragrance brand, and the beautiful natural scenery became a new inspiration for his creation. Since the establishment of the brand, there have been more than 26 cooperative perfumers. While adhering to rigorous craftsmanship and excellent quality, the brand is full of bold ideas to awaken people’s emotions and memories of nature. And including the highly sought-after Hidden Way, the first fig fragrance in the perfume industry, and the brand darling, the classic Blackberry Muse Eau de Toilette, all of which are the best brand interpretations of Artisan. The inspiration series (LaCollection) is a wonderful encounter between nature and artists. It adheres to the innovative spirit of founder Jean Lapert and praises Mother Earth, fully embodies the subtle changes of natural ingredients, and uniquely interprets the divine gift of nature.

L’Artisan Parfumeur other perfume series are also products of nature and ingenuity. LaBotanique reveals the secrets of mysterious flora awakening at dusk; Les Paysages is an olfactory travel diary that combines iconic fragrances from across France, celebrating the enchanting French landscape and nature gift.

The Artisan Perfumer

L’Artisan Parfumeur not only has dreamy fragrance products, but also the artistic and olfactory experience of its home fragrance series (LaMaison), its rich and delicate fragrance, which makes people feel calm and relaxed. The brand also has a body care series, which awakens the sensory journey in the steam, adding a pure and elegant bath to the bath; the soft texture of the body lotion gives the skin an exclusive time of care.

the artisan perfumer

The brand’s new colorful pastoral series (LePotager) is a tribute to Jean Lapert’s pioneering spirit. Inspired by the founder’s famous perfumer’s garden, the perfumer blends vegetables with classic aromas to compose a vibrant idyll. This time, L’Artisan Parfumeur, the boutique boutique of Gateway Plaza 66, brings the French rural life into the magic city, injecting a leisurely rural atmosphere into the exquisite Shencheng. The “Vegetable and Fruit Stand” is carefully arranged, which displays the vegetables involved in the fragrance notes of the “Colorful Pastoral” series of fragrances – fennel, tomato, beetroot, peas, cauliflower, and green onions. Light up the bustling streets with colorful colors. It makes people feel like a pastoral and immersive experience.

The Artisan Perfumer

Jean Laporte’s pursuit of art is not only reflected in his perfumery, but he also regards store layout as an artistic creation. L’Artisan Parfumeur is a continuation of the first perfume boutique on Ruede Grenelle in Paris with its Baroque design. In the store, whether it is a simple and neat perfume bottle or a delicate handmade ceramic ornament, it all reveals the founder Jean Lapert’s pursuit of craftsmanship and beauty. There is a unique “perfume map” displayed on the wall. L’Artisan Parfumeur refines the core fragrance of each fragrance and follows the order of fragrance to form a considerable and perceptible matrix, so that all visitors can pass The fragrant path, looking for the fragrance of your own “love at first sight”. The garden perfume table is another form of the well-known “perfumer garden” of the founder of the brand. Stopping before the desk, it is like a perfumer wandering among the colorful vegetation, exploring the natural fragrance and memories that are unique to him.

The Artisan Perfumer See also The character trailer for the sci-fi action blockbuster "Dune" introduces the Utredi family

Artixian’s Fragrance Boutique in Grand Plaza 66, Shanghai, adhering to the beauty of French fragrance art and craftsmanship; handcrafted packaging, exquisitely presenting the masterpieces of brand fragrance art; customized bottle fonts, interpreting the gift of nature with new and creative ideas, allowing visitors to enjoy The fragrance purchase is completed in a cordial olfactory feast. Love nature, exquisite life.

The Artisan Perfumer

L’Artisan Parfumeur welcomes you to experience the fragrance secrets written by the perfumers’ unique memory of nature.