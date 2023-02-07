Lashana Lynch named Bulgari brand ambassador

Lashana Lynch is a dynamic, versatile and promising actor who has already made her mark in film, television and theater.The extraordinarily talented actor starred in the film starring Viola Davis“The Lady Warrior of Daho” (The Woman King）.She also starred in the musical film alongside Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson“Matilda” (Matilda）. The BAFTA-nominated production marks her debut musical.

She is currently working on an as-yet-untitled Bob Marley biopic. In the film, she plays Rita Marley, the wife of Bob Marley. The film will be released in January 2024.

Lashana Lynch To Star With Daniel Craig And Rami Malek In 2021 Movie“007: No Time To Die”（No Time To Die）, which became a high-profile highlight in his acting career. In the film, Lashana Lynch plays the new 007 agent “Nomi”. For her performance in the film, she won the prestigious BAFTA “EE Rising Star” award, making her one of the world‘s most sought-after acting talents.

Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin said: “Lashana Lynch (Lashana Lynch) has a resolute character and innate elegance, is Bulgari’s British marketIdeal brand ambassador. As an actress, she knows how to stand out with her individual talents,representsA bold, strong and confident female figure. Her values ​​are highly consistent with the values ​​conveyed in each Bulgari work.She is charismatic and infectious, isdeductiveBulgari jewelry and watch creationssuitableCandidates.we warmly welcomeLashana Lynch (Lashana Lynch joins the Bulgari family.”

Lashana Lynch said: “Bulgari’s works are handed down from generation to generation, and the beauty of the details of excellence always amazes me. Each piece of work can be called a work of art, interpreting a unique design concept. Bulgari is good at using magnificent gemstones ingeniously, and constantly improves the exquisite craftsmanship to a higher level. The brand also has profound attainments in the application of graphics and curves, which can fully bring out the unique beauty of the wearer. As a woman, I hope that the jewelry I wear can give me strength and inspiration. The timeless classics and unique Bulgari jewelry perfectly match my values ​​and aesthetics.I look forward to walking hand in hand with Bulgari in the coming days to create a wonderful future。”