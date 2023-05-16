last days to access the municipal scholarships in Cipolletti

The Cipolletti government confirmed that they began to hand out cards to access municipal scholarships in the city. They can be withdrawn between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Scholarships area, in the Zona Norte Municipal Delegationlocated in Jujuy and Castello.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

They explained that the delivery schedule is carried out according to the areas of residence of the scholarship holders:

On Mondays and Tuesdays, zone 1 which includes Anai Mapu, Central, North Coast, Ferri, Maria Elvira, Jordan Island, Mapu Casco, Luis Piedrabuena and Santa Elena.

While the Wednesday and Thursday residents can approach zone 2. Which corresponds to Lihuen Mapu, Calle Ciega, Puente 83 south and north, Tres Luces, Martin Fierro, Labraña, Costa Sur, Arenales, Balsa Las Perlas, and the Northeast Neighborhood District.

They detailed that “a total of 360 scholarships, between renewals and discharges«.

They confirmed that the delivery will be made until Friday May 19 inclusive. The benefit of the municipal scholarship is delivered every quarterbetween March and May, June and August, and September and November.

In addition to the benefit of the scholarship, from the Secretariat of Human Development and Community Promotion, if you are delivering school kits.

«Municipal scholarships They are intended for those young people and adolescents residing in the city of Cipollettiwho are studying secondary, tertiary and university studies in public institutions and whose families do not have the socio-economic resources to face the expenses that this implies”, they described from the city council.

For inquiries or to request more information, the Cipolletti government made two telephone numbers available: 449-4900 y 299-4209442. If not, they can be communicated via email to [email protected]

news news–summary news–55-81″>



