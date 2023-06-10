Home » Latam transforms its website into a large marketplace for travel
Latam transforms its website into a large marketplace for travel

by admin
Latam transforms its website into a large marketplace for travel
Photo: Alexandre Barros

More efficient and competitive, Latam presents its customers with its new portfolio of products available on its website. In addition to airline tickets from the company and partners, the site now offers travel packages, hotel and car reservations, among other products, such as tickets, tourist activities, transfers and insurance.

All products also have a specialized virtual advisory service, in which the customer can be assisted immediately by a consultant available to help him in every detail to plan his next trip without leaving home.

In practice, the Latam website was transformed into a large tourism marketplace, offering products and services in a single place for customers to complete and personalize their entire trip more quickly, in addition to accumulating Latam Pass points and qualifying points. The qualifying points are those that the customer accumulates flying with Latam and partner companies or using the Latam Pass Itaucard credit card. The more qualifying points, the faster the customer can move up in category in Latam Pass, the fourth largest loyalty program in the world in number of customers.

According to Gregório Meireles, head of Digital at Latam Brasil, “the transformation of our website into a large complete marketplace for the customer helps us to simplify and streamline travel even more. It respects our passenger’s time with more options for a truly personalized trip with different benefits, according to the needs of each person.”

