After completing their cosmic trilogy, accompanied by more than 400 concerts across Europe, wanted Late Night Venture change something about their sound. In contrast to the complex, sometimes playful works with a classic post-rock touch, the fifth studio album should be much harder and more direct. „V: Bones Of The Extinct“ Overall, a clear track is presented that is more powerful and disturbing, which fits the lyrical concept: If this path is pursued further, greed, arrogance and arrogance will ensure the extinction of humanity, just as the musicians lost important people during the pandemic.

In fact, this changeover suits the Danes very well, as the harbinger “Mammut” makes quite clear. The shortest new track at under six minutes begins with brutal guitars, oppressive synths and aggressive vocals. The growls and screams, combined with the wild intensity, ensure spectacular breach vibes, now noticeably stuck in post metal and sludge. Walls of sound collapse all around, the sawing final act robs all the senses. Late Night Venture understand the importance of synthetics for their sound and use them very successfully – precise, fart-dry, downright destructive.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. How “Hate Speech” gradually finds itself commands respect. Between fanfare-like sounds, a thundering rhythm section and the pain in Michael Falk’s tormented vocal cords, manic magic emerges. Small melodic insertions in between, an almost post-rock-like eye of the storm, at best contribute moderately to relaxation, because the second half is at least as broken. Almost doomy thunder clashes with industrial schemes until the construct eventually collapses.

And then, when it feels like nothing is working anymore, the collapse cannot be avoided. For 40 minutes, Late Night Venture torpedo all senses and reinvent themselves to a certain degree. “V: Bones Of The Extinct” ditches the more melodic, somewhat accessible cosmic works and goes to the grueling full blast with growing enthusiasm. This may sound like a bit of getting used to at first, but it works great and goes perfectly with the uncomfortable lyrics. With fresh wind and oppressive rot, Late Night Venture land the next direct hit.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 03/17/2023

Available through: Trepanation Recordings / Vinyltroll Records

