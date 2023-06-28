“Latent 5” releases the ultimate trailer to reveal the Lambert family in depth|Latent 5_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“Latent 5”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on June 28th, according to foreign media reports, the new movie “Latent 5” of the well-known horror movie series released the ultimate trailer (Chinese characters), demons appear at home…

Series star Patrick Wilson made his directorial debut and returned to star alongside Ty Simpkins. Wan Ziren and Ray Warner continue to produce the film, which will be released in North America on July 7. The title of the film is “The Red Door”. The story begins with the Dafa of Time. It continues to tell the story of the Lambert family 10 years after the last one. Dalton went to college. They once again broke into the deepest part of the dark world and uncovered the dust step by step. Years of family darkness passed.

The first part of the series was released in 2010, directed by James Wan and written by Ray Warner. Starring Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne and Barbara Hershey. It tells the story of a couple whose son suddenly fell into a coma, and later realized that his soul fell into the nether world.

Married couple Josh and Renee Lambert recently moved into their new home with their sons, Dalton and Foster, and young daughter, Cali. One night, Dalton sneaks into the attic where he encounters a mysterious figure. The next day, he fell into a coma inexplicably.

Three months later, with no results from the hospital, Renee and Josh brought Dalton home. The family began to experience horrific paranormal events, including strange noises and the home’s security siren repeatedly going off. Foster also claimed he saw an unconscious Dalton walking around the house, and Renee also found a bloody handprint on Dalton’s bed. Later, Renee starts seeing a demonic long-haired ghost that tries to attack her. When Renee thinks the house is haunted, the Lamberts decide to move.

In their new home, however, paranormal activity continues and Renee sees the ghost of a child in an old-time costume. Josh’s mother, Rowling, arrives and explains that she has had a nightmare of a red-faced evil spirit in Dalton’s bedroom. She later sees the same evil spirit behind Josh, and Dalton’s bedroom is ransacked by an unseen force.Rowling calls psychic Alice Linier and her paranormal investigators Specks and Tucker[6]. In Dalton’s bedroom, Alice sees visions of a red-faced evil spirit.

Alice explains that Dalton is not in a coma; he is born with the ability to astrally project consciousness, and has been doing so unconsciously while sleeping, thinking he is just dreaming. This time, he goes too far and is caught in a purgatory space called “Farther,” where the tormented ghosts of the dead live. Unconscious, his body is in a coma, but the ghosts long to possess his body so they can re-enter the real world. Josh accuses Alice of being a liar and throws her out, but paintings later found in Dalton’s room seem to confirm Alice’s theory.

Josh brings Alice and her team back. After a failed psychic session, Alice explained that she had known Rowling for decades and that she had helped Josh when he was a child. Jia Xu also has the ability of soul projection, but many years ago he met an evil old woman who wanted to possess him, defeated the female ghost with the help of Alice, and finally suppressed this memory. The only way to save Dalton is for Josh to go “further away”.

Alice puts Josh into a hypnotic state, enabling him to project himself “further away”. He finds his way to Dalton, meeting multiple dangerous and terrifying ghosts along the way. He frees his son, but the two are pursued and attacked by a red-faced evil spirit, while ghosts from “further afield” invade the real world, terrorizing Renee, Alice and the others. Jia Xu encounters the female ghost who tortured him when he was a child. As he tried to overcome his fear, she seemed to recoil. Josh and Dalton wake up in the real world, with the invading ghosts gone.

The whole family celebrates the victory, but Alice senses that there’s something wrong with Josh. When she took pictures of him, he became enraged and strangled her. Renee finds Alice’s body and sees the photos she took. The photos show that Josh is now possessed by the female ghost of his childhood, and that she slipped into his body when he confronted her “further away”. Josh appeared behind Renee, and she let out a terrified gasp.

