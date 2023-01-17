The traditional farce “Suzhou Two Tolerances”.Photo by reporter Jiang Feng

During the Spring Festival of the Year of the Rabbit, Suzhou Public Cultural Center and Suzhou Comedy Troupe will jointly hold a special performance of “Laughing and Laughing New Year’s Eve” comedy show, presenting a “cultural feast” at the doorstep of citizens.

According to reports, on January 24th (the third day of the Lunar New Year) and 26th (the fifth day of the Lunar New Year), the Suzhou Burlesque Troupe will stage the traditional farces “Suzhou Two Tolerances” and “Zhu Zhishan Makes a Trouble in the Ming Dynasty” at the Suzhou Public Cultural Center Theater respectively. Lun Tang”. “Suzhou Two Tolerances” is a representative work of the Suzhou City Comedy Troupe in recent years to excavate and sort out the heritage of traditional Chinese operas, and to make classic repertoires glow with the style of the times. The play has shortened and modified the duration and ending of the original work. The rhythm of the play is more compact and the plot is more lively. It has successively won the 2020 Zijin Culture and Art Festival Excellent Play Award, the 3rd Suzhou Wenhua New Play Award, and is sponsored by the Jiangsu Art Fund. project. “Zhu Zhishan Makes a Trouble at Minglun Hall” is an excellent traditional repertoire re-arranged by the Suzhou Burlesque Troupe in 2022. It is based on the popular “Three Smiles” series of stories. Zhu Zhishan and Zhou Wenbin in the play are all audiences. Familiar classic artistic images, the rhythm of the whole play is relaxed and clear, the dialogue is humorous, and the singing is rich and varied. It is a play suitable for all ages. In addition, on January 25 (the fourth day of the Lunar New Year), the Suzhou Burlesque Troupe will also stage a special crosstalk sketch at the Suzhou Public Cultural Center Theater.

On February 3, the Suzhou Burlesque Troupe will stage the modern farce “Seeing the Cooking Smoke” at the Taicang Grand Theater. The play is a work with realistic themes created by the Suzhou Comedy Troupe in recent years. It creates artistic group portraits of small characters in the big era such as the protagonist Jiejiaqiao. It shows a vivid style of the times, is full of strong spirit of the times, and is full of warmth and sunshine , touching and thought-provoking. The play has been selected into projects funded by the state and the Jiangsu Art Fund, participated in the tour of stage art works with realistic themes in the new era in Jiangsu Province, and won the Excellent Play Award at the 2022 Zijin Culture and Art Festival, the 4th Suzhou Wenhua New Play Award, etc.

Quan Qifang, head of the Suzhou Burlesque Troupe, told reporters that the three operas staged during the Spring Festival are all directed by famous farce artists Gu Xiang and Zhang Keqin. Among them, the traditional farce “Suzhou Two Tolerances” was adapted by Luo Zhou, a first-class national screenwriter and two-time winner of the “Chinese Drama Award·Cao Yu Script Award”, directed by Qin Lei, a first-class national actor and famous farce director, and Zhang Zhang of the Suzhou Farce Troupe. Sheng, Cao Lijun, Pu Yuzhu and other outstanding young and middle-aged actors starred. The traditional burlesque “Zhuzhi Mountain Raising Trouble at Minglun Hall” was adapted and created by the famous Suzhou Pingtan performance artist Xing Yanchun, directed by the famous burlesque director Qin Lei, and starred by young actors from the Suzhou burlesque troupe. The modern farce “Seeing the Cooking Smoke” brought together Lu Lunzhang, a national first-class screenwriter and three-time winner of the “Chinese Drama Award·Cao Yu Script Award”, a national cultural master and “four batches” talents, and “Wenhua Director” of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. “Plum Blossom Award” winner Li Boyan, outstanding young and middle-aged actors Pu Yuzhu, Zhu Xueyan, Zhang Sheng and Gong Wei from the Suzhou Comedy Troupe, and Gu Xiang, winner of the “Plum Blossom Award” in Chinese drama, starred passionately.(Reporter Jiang Feng)