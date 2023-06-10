Home » Laundromat Chicks – “Florida Dream” & “Let’s Do This”
Laundromat Chicks – “Florida Dream” & “Let’s Do This”

Laundromat Chicks – “Florida Dream” & “Let’s Do This”

The Laundromat Chicks around songwriter Tobias Hammermüller from Vienna/St. Pölten play English-language jangle pop/independent of the 80s, which they brought across authentically on their previous albums such as “Trouble” (2022) on the Viennese label “Siluh Records”. On the singles for the new album, some lo-fi folk is mixed into the sound recipe.

I love bands like Go Betweens, Pastels and the Smiths and C86 Bands etc – it’s just the perfect retreat music and rainy afternoon music. Homely and cozy music for when it’s raining in your heart or in your apartment, although the weather forecast on the flicker TV shows that the sun is shining outside.

The two singles Let’s Do This and Florida Dream but generally go in a slightly looser direction, the tracks maybe breathe a bit more airiness.





