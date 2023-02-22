Listen to the audio version of the article

«I remember the phone call between my mother, Laura, and Giorgio Strehler, in November 1997: they talked about a new concept of fashion show. Unfortunately he died shortly after, but we organized the February 1998 fashion show at the theatre, with the scenography of So do all by Mozart”. Lavinia Biagiotti Cigna, president and CEO of the Biagiotti Group, is excited, while she recalls the genesis of a bond, the one between the Piccolo Teatro and the Laura Biagiotti brand, which has lasted for a quarter of a century. After three years of hiatus due to the pandemic, the Laura Biagiotti collection returned to the catwalk yesterday evening at the Piccolo, with a hybrid format (the digital presentation is scheduled for Monday 27 February) around the scenography of the show Carbon by Pier Lorenzo Pisano. A performance between fashion, digital art and dance: «We left this location pre-Covid and, compared to then, today we dress new women and new worlds», continues Biagiotti Cigna. The autumn-winter 2023-24 collection aims to investigate the new spaces and new times of women and was born from the encounter between «Giorgio Strehler and Stephen Hawking – she explains -. Because you have to ask yourself big questions to love the little things. For example, researchers from an American university (Johns Hopkins University, ndr) they found that the average color of the universe is a shade of beige. Which is also the natural color of cashmere, one of the protagonists of this collection». A collection that the entrepreneur and creative herself defines as «extremely comfortable and suitable for a transversal public: on the catwalk we wanted young girls and women in the “sashes” perhaps with gray hair. Our clothes cross generations and reinvent themselves».

For example, the iconic Doll dress is evolving, created by Laura Biagiotti in 1978 and today transformed into a duster coat, a skirt to be worn over a pair of trousers. Or a taffeta bow to wear as you like, in the name of that «lightness of being that fashion suggests to us». Not only models on the catwalk: Eleonora Abbagnato and Jacopo Tissi, respectively director of the corps de ballet of the Rome Opera and guest principal dancer of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, staged an unprecedented pas de deux. Symbol, among other things, also of the synergy between Rome (where the brand was born) and Milan: «For us, these two cities have always had a dialogue. We have invested a lot in Rome because I believe that Made in Italy companies have to give a lot back to their territory, but Milan is where the brand finds its strongest expression. It is a driving force for innovation».