Laura Di Marco resigns from FOPEA: “She gave grass to the beasts”

The journalist from LN+ Laura DiMarco I renounce Argentine Journalism Forum (Fopea), with strong criticism for the statement in which the entity criticized it for having referred to issues of the health of Florence Kirchnerthe daughter of the vice president Cristina Fernandez. In his letter, he even maintained that “the untimely statement from Fopea gave rise to death threats towards me and my daughter“.

The departure of the political journalist from the entity occurred after the daughter of the vice president announced that she had instructed her lawyer Gregory Dalbon to promote legal actions against Di Marco and against the TV channel in which he argued that Florencia Kirchner has “galloping anorexia nervosa” product of “lack of mother”. However, that is not the central reason for Di Marco’s departure from Fopea.

The driver was annoyed that Fopea did not support her during the public discussion of the subject. “Obviously I’m leaving Fopea, which not only did he not defend me but he gave grass to the beasts“, he noted in the letter. In turn, regarding the threats he said he had received, he did not provide more details. PROFILE contacted the journalist to expand the information but at the close of this note there was no answer.

Journalism from the trenches does not seem to recognize limits

In the letter, Di Marco also blamed Fopea for having sparked the demand that Dalbón announced days ago and said that it was “a legal threat, like so many that colleagues suffer throughout the country.”

On the other hand, he maintained that at all times he spoke with legal grounds and said that the channel in which he works shares them as well as “organizations that defend freedom of expression here and in the world (…) and that unusually Fopea ignored”.

Resignation and bankruptcy in the Forum

If there is something that nobody expected, it was that Di Marco’s statements would generate a jolt within the forum made up of journalists from the big media in Buenos Aires and representatives from all over the country. It is that what until now seemed to work in a stable, balanced way and without too many shocks was interrupted with that cross between Di Marco and Viviana Canosa.

Viviana Canosa and Laura Di Marco.

On social networks, journalists were quick to criticize Di Marco with demands to apologize, while some supported her. When Fopea took her endorsement from the journalist, the foundations of the Forum were crushed and the balance entered into crisis.

Gustavo López: “Laura Di Marco’s nonsense is not free”

In the statement published on April 11, Fopea ratified its defense of freedom of expression and of the press along with compliance with ethical standards and good professional practices. He later maintained that “is not consistent with these principles the diffusion -in a television program broadcast on LN+-of expressions and images referring to the health of the daughter of the vice president of the Nation”.

“If Fopea, which at its foundation expressly decided not to have an ethics court, made a casuistry on deontological aspects of the journalistic exercise in the media they would not reach the hours of the day to publish communiqués Why is it expressed in this single case?” he said.

The reactions reveal a strong internal breakdown in the Forum chaired by the journalist Paula Moreno, although there are several referents who, when asked by this medium, prefer to remain silent in the face of “an internal issue” of the entity.

Laura Di Marco’s complete paper

Thank you very much Susana Reinoso, José Crettaz and many other colleagues who, privately, questioned the mistaken and inopportune (because they were soft) statement from Fopea about the psychological profile of Cristina Kirchner and her relationship with her daughter (as more than relevant characters in public life), spilled in a TV program of LN +. Data, all, based on a CFK biography, published in 2014, documented with medical, psychological and political sources. A biography with more than 100 interviews carried out in all the geographical settings where Cristina Kirchner lived.

The journalism of the most advanced democracies in the world carries out psychological profiles of those who govern us and relates the impact that these public figures have on their families. The most prestigious newspapers in the world spoke of Trump’s “sociopathy”, for example. Needless to say, it was Cristina Kirchner who decided to include her 32-year-old daughter, seriously ill, in Hotesur and Los Sauces, causes that are about to be reopened and that sensitize the powers that be, hence Gregorio Dalbón’s bullying.

Yes, Cristina Kirchner made her daughter a criminal. She included her in societies to launder money. Her daughter hates her. And that dysfunctional family made her sick. What’s happening? Can’t talk about that in Argentina?

What commission of “notables” defines what can be talked about and what is not in Argentina? Are there morally superior beings who dictate the issues that journalism should deal with?

If Argentine journalism only honors investigations into corruption (which they are welcome), it seems to me an error and a limitation. A mental trap. The psychological profiles of public figures are as relevant as the economy, politics or the theft of public money. Even more: psychological profiles help to understand why it is stolen. They enlarge the picture. They support understanding. And, I understand, journalism must be at the service of understanding.

Everything expressed in LN+ is framed within the framework of freedom of expression and opinion. It is useful to remember that there are Supreme Court rulings that support talking about the health of the presidential children, as was the case of Carlos Menem Jr, in which Perfil SA won a trial.

There is even case law on this point in the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. CFK’s bio – which includes the link with his daughter – is an investigation that required me three years of research. Hence the unusualness that an organization that is supposedly dedicated to defending journalists puts itself at the service of attacking journalists.

Also tell you that Fopea’s untimely statement gave rise to death threats towards me and my daughter and a lawsuit against LN+, which does not have the slightest chance of prospering due to the above lines.

Obviously I’m leaving Fopea, who not only didn’t defend me but also fed the beasts, but first I’d like to argue about this, with legal grounds. I will write to you because this debate seems important to me. Fundamentals that the channel and the organizations that defend freedom of expression here and in the world are managing, with whom I have dedicated myself to speaking these days, and that Fopea unusually ignored.

Gregorio Dalbón’s patotero sent us a document letter to LN+. A legal threat, like so many that colleagues suffer throughout the country and that Fopea sadly helped to ignite.

That Fopea offers arguments and the other cheek so that the government that squeezes journalists in democratic history hits us is simply sad.

LD.