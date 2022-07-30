Home Entertainment Laura, who is in her 30s, is here, and the first details of the new “Tomb Raider” are exposed – single-player game – cnBeta.COM
Laura, who is in her 30s, is here, and the first details of the new "Tomb Raider" are exposed

Laura, who is in her 30s, is here, and the first details of the new "Tomb Raider" are exposed

Uncle party Colin Moriarty said he got part of the script for the new “Tomb Raider” to dub the voice actors. According to Moriarty, Lara Croft in the new Tomb Raider is older and more experienced. According to reports, the new “Tomb Raider” development code-named Jawbreaker, Lara is older and more experienced, because Crystal Dynamics is looking for a British female athlete in her 30s, 5 feet 6 inches tall to dub Laura, very May be responsible for motion capture.

Obviously there will be some fantasy elements to the new work, and interestingly, Lara’s career seems to have been adjusted, and the titular tomb robber has been weakened to “protect” artifacts.

As for the story, the issues of Laura’s father have been left behind, but Laura has become a celebrity and will deal with the isolation and loneliness that sometimes accompanies it. Still, she has inspired a new generation of young grave robbers. When another world-changing catastrophe strikes, she will have to turn to these people for help.

Of course, Moriarty’s revelation is not very reliable, but he claims to have seen the real dubbing script, so there is a certain reference value.

Previously, Crystal Dynamics stated that they are using the Unreal 5 engine to develop a new “Tomb Raider” game.

