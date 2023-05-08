Laura Wontorra on “Grill den Henssler”: Children’s plans? “Not now!” | Entertainment

At “Grill den Henssler” the presenter suddenly unpacks …

TV chef invited on Sunday evening Steffen Henssler (50) again invites prominent guests to his studio to compete with them at the stove. It hadn’t gone well for him last week: he had lost to the celebrity squad.

But the new sizzling VIPs weren’t beginners either: the singers of “The Bosshoss” had already won twice against the host in “Grill den Henssler”, and also an actress ChrisTine Ursprechen (52) and moderator and comedian Pierre M. Krause (46) were not in the Henssler kitchen for the first time.

Always present: moderator Laura Wontorra (34), which is actually supposed to pepper the celebrities with questions. That evening, however, she herself gave details of her private life and spoke openly about a vice, plans to have children and a very special cure.

Laura Wontorra unpacked her private life on “Grill den Henssler”. Photo: RTL / Basti Sevastos

Kippen criticism at the start of the show

Nothing was hidden from Henssler that evening, and so he greeted his colleague right from the start: “You smell like a cigarette.”

Ashamed, she held her moderation cards in front of her mouth – she had expected nicer words after a loving welcome on her part: “I’ll give you a compliment, a really nice one. And you immediately: ‘Old woman, you smell like cigarettes.’”

also read

But the TV chef moaned: “Yes, my God, did she blow a fag back in before?” Don’t you put a piece of gum in afterwards if you don’t want it to smell?”

Wontorra generally advised against smoking for health reasons – but made an exception for himself: “I have to do a little something for this voice now.”

While Alec Völkel (51) and Sascha Vollmer (51) from “The Bosshoss” prepared calf’s heart with polenta, corn and baby artichokes, Wontorra then revealed plans for their health.

Alec Völkel and Sascha Vollmer sizzled and chatted happily on the cooking show Photo: RTL / Basti Sevastos

She had a food analysis done to find out which foods she can metabolize well and is planning a ten-day cure at Tegernsee to harmonize body and mind.

Steffen Henssler could hardly believe his ears: “At your age do you go to a cure?” Wontorra complained about stress: “I’m in my fourth year at Henssler!” you are offered.”

Laura Wontorra has no plans for children

Alec Völkel then talked about a very special project: he now designs prams. He offered Laura Wontorra a copy: “If you need one, you let me know, right?”

After her separation from ex-boyfriend Simon Zoller (31) Wontorra doesn’t seem to be thinking about children right now and comforted the “Bosshoss” singer: “It will take a while. Not now!”

Her marriage to Simon Zoller ended in late 2022 after they said yes in 2016 Photo: WireImage

He grinned: “First artichoke babies, huh?”

And they were particularly well received by juror Reiner Calmund (74), who couldn’t stop raving: “These are the best artichokes I’ve ever eaten in my life!”

Jana Ina Zarrella (46) couldn’t get enough of the corn polenta on the blue “Bosshoss” plate: “It’s the best polenta of my life!” She gave it full points. The musicians defeated host Henssler in this round with a total of 29 to 24 points.

Sascha Vollmer and Alec Völkel (The BossHoss), ChrisTine Ursprechen and Pierre M. Krause clearly had fun on the show Photo: RTL / Basti Sevastos

Celebrities win “Grill den Henssler”

Pierre M. Krause was also happy about ten points from Zarrella for his Canarian almond cake with mango and avocado, while Henssler cursed: he was defeated in this cooking round, this time with 26 to 29 points.

Henssler won the appetizer round with ChrisTine Ursprechen, in which lobster thermidor was prepared with lettuce hearts, but the kitchen competitions did not go well for the star chef either. At the end of the evening he had to admit defeat with 99 to 107 points.