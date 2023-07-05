Laurita Fernández’s confession that the producers of Dancing will not like it, has it expired yet?

Laurita Fernández attended the Noche al dente program as a guest and reviewed various topics among them, about her role as a host, which she claims to enjoy a lot.

“I hosted parties and I began to discover something in animation that I liked, and I also began to think that well… at that time I was very focused on dancing in Dancing but I always wondered until what age? No? Some always dedicate themselves to dancing but I thought that it was not going to be my case, ”she explained.

“I liked to animate, improvise, drive, have fun, and entertain. And well… I sent myself to the casting of Combate de canuto will tell the production of Showmatch, because if they found out they would be angry. They took the casting and at the same time they call me, ”he acknowledged.

“I started working there and one day Marcos, who was the producer, told me: ‘I want you to drive it,’ and I thought he was kidding me. But he told me to prepare my voice, because at that time he had a much higher voice, and I listened to him. I began to work a lot, beyond singing, with a speech therapist and months later he called me and complied. It is very important that person gives you the first opportunity, because he is the one who blindly trusts, ”she closed.

