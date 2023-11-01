Create a news article using this content

Legendary American superstar Lauryn Hill appeared in the 25th anniversary “The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill” tour concert wearing CHENEY CHAN Private No.057 high-end fashion.

CHENEY CHAN

CHENEY CHAN

Lauryn Hill at the “The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill” tour concert

As one of the most legendary female rap singers in Europe and the United States, Lauryn Hill has won a total of 8 Grammy trophies so far, including “Album of the Year”, “Best Newcomer of the Year” and other heavyweight awards. With her astonishing talent, Lauryn Hill shattered people’s gender restrictions in the music industry, strode into the field of recording engineering that was considered male, and achieved great success.

CHENEY CHAN

CHENEY CHAN

“The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill” tour concert scene

Breaking the inherent image and breaking away from the stereotyped filter, Lauryn Hill is the godmother of hip-hop in the 1990s and the enlightenment teacher of countless European and American Hip-Hop singers. The new generation of rapper Nicki Minaj regards her as an idol, and the talented designer Virgil Abloh even She is likened to the eternal ‘muse’. Under the influence of Lauryn Hill, hip-hop culture’s pursuit of equality, freedom, and life has gradually been accepted by more and more people. The exploration of authentic music attitudes towards life has made the clothing styles of Hip-Hop singers more flamboyant. Bold, wide shoulder pads and exaggerated silhouettes also represent the individual expression they advocate.

CHENEY CHAN

CHENEY CHAN Private No.057 High Fashion

Since its establishment in 2012, CHENEY CHAN clothing brand has always insisted on exploring elements with heritage value and aesthetic significance from traditional Chinese culture and ancient techniques, and using contemporary design concepts to integrate different fashion elements. , through the production attitude of excellence, the unique style of the brand is built.

CHENEY CHAN

CHENEY CHAN

Lauren Hill wore CHENEY CHAN Private No.057 high fashion at the concert

Recreating the legendary moment, at the “The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill” tour concert, Lauryn Hill wore CHENEY CHAN Private No.057 high-end fashion specially customized. Through the innovative use of bows, this men’s suit both retains the It combines the characteristics of men’s suits in terms of shoulder width and silhouette, and also incorporates the unique personal style of performer Lauren Hill. The fashion is matched with the “Fengyaware” porcelain silhouette, one of the DNA of the CHENEY CHAN brand. The designer’s new creations of Eastern traditional elements and Western hip-hop culture present a unique temperament that breaks gender boundaries and blends elegance and street style. And it coincides with Lauryn Hill’s image of having the courage to break through herself. On a carefully arranged gorgeous stage, they jointly brought a shocking musical visual feast to the audience.

.

Share this: Facebook

X

