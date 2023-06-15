Lautaro Acosta’s video that further complicates his complaint for gender violence

A serious complaint against lautaro acostaplayer of lanusdue to gender violence by her ex-partner, Ludmila Isabella, puts the world of football in the eye of the storm once. After Justice rules an exclusion from home, a video shows him stealing the belongings of his son’s mother.

“The home exclusion came out yesterday and this was done by Lautaro Acosta. He arrived at the house from which he was excluded, the house where his son lived, with his truck and stole the things, “said the journalist Pampa Monaco.

The video of Lautaro Acosta stealing his ex-partner’s clothes in a van

“He took everything from her,” he said. Ximena Damascus, complainant’s lawyer, while in the images you can seeLike the soccer player, along with two other men, they load the back of a truck with large bags of waste and coats and jackets.

“That is the house that Ludmila is going to return to with her son because that is what corresponds,” the journalist explained about the images.

“There they began to load everything into the van. They took all her clothes,” they said.

“Today, if Ludmila comes in with her baby, she doesn’t even have breakfast in that house. She took everything, ”explained the lawyer, about the behavior of the soccer player after making known the complaint for psychological, labor and physical violence that his ex-girlfriend initiated.







