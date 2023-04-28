Lawrence Wallace – Life Force – EP Review

Lawrence Wallace – Life Force

Origin: Philadelphia / USA

Release: 28.04.2023

Label: self release

Duration: 14:48

Genre: instrumentals Heavy Metal

The American Lawrence Wallace has set out to become one of the greats in guitar playing. He has been training his skills since he was sixteen and has 2020 with him Visions of Another World demonstrated his skills digitally for the first time.

He has since released two EPs and two full length albums digitally. With his urge to create and the exclusively digital publication, he is responsible for the next generation of musicians who consider a physical sound carrier and its distribution to be unnecessary.

Lawrence Wallace plays classic guitar-dominated heavy metal. Who such guitar virtuosos like Yngwie Malmsteen, Jason Becker and Paul Gilbert one of his listening habits is in good hands with Lawrence Wallace. He himself describes these artists as references and his playing as guitar shredding. I would simply describe him as a flitzefinger who focuses his attention mainly on playing technique and speed.

The next step on the level of success

This EP offers three fast compositions and with The Spirit World a short piece that does not indulge in speed. Here an acoustic guitar plays in the flow of keyboard melodies. In my eyes has Lawrence Wallace has now reached an extremely high level of speed and technology. Here he will mainly be able to collect even more appreciative points from fellow musicians in the future by further pushing his technique.

I still see the most potential in the development of melodies that stick permanently in the mind of the listener. Currently, the guitar artist is content to use his technique to make the listener’s jaw drop.

But the plan should also include the more flexible design of the songs. His declared role model Yngwie Malmsteen has his greatest successes with songs like the soulful one Black Starthe classically inspired Far Beyond The Sun and the mass hit Heaven Tonight celebrated.

These are all songs that have a deep profile and are only then refined with a high level of playing ability.

Fast, pure vitality

After all my explanations about personal expectations and reflections, I now have to go into the pieces of the EP in detail. Event Horizon kicks off with a powerful and catchy riff. Despite all the additional instruments, which probably come from the computer, the programming and production is so good that it is not noticeable.

The unbelievable guitar playing lies above the supporting basic riffs and the booming bass Lawrence Wallace. The song is characterized by various tempo changes and seems like a musical roller coaster ride. Short, intense, very entertaining and the listener arrives at the finish line and just thinks Wow what a ride! You can do the perfect opener HERE listen

Apart from what has already been mentioned above The Spirit Worldthe other two songs follow the musical pattern. Entanglement is not quite as fast as the opener, but also has nice changes. What I don’t find perfect about this song is the permanent thrashing of the digital drum skins. Of course, that gives the whole thing even more speed and density, but it sounds a bit too superficial.

The task with the drums seems to me at the end Life Force solved better and more flexibly. The EP’s eponymous song is a mighty show of technical prowess Lawrence Wallace. Here you can see the fingers flying in front of the mental eye. For connoisseurs, I therefore recommend the artist’s YouTube channel, where you can get your glowing ears and eyes while watching.

Conclusion

Lawrence Wallace is an ace on the guitar. His playing is characterized by melodies and high speeds and seems almost impossible to improve. Potential still exists in the depth and warmth of the songs to add the hit specialist to the title of the guitar shredder. Incredibly fast 7,5 / 10





Line Up

Lawrence Wallace – Instruments, Programming

Tracklist

01. Event Horizon

02. Entanglement

03. The Spirit World

04. Life Force

Links

Facebook Lawrence Wallace

Instagram Lawrence Wallace

