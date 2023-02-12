Rapper XXXTentacion was shot dead in 2018. Although three suspects have been arrested, there are still different opinions about the cause of the murder. One conspiracy theory points out that XXXTentacion’s death may have something to do with Drake, because the two parties just met before the incident. Because of the endless disputes over plagiarism, the former even predicted early that Drake might kill himself, so that some people think that Drake has nothing to do with this case.

Such arguments were also recently raised in the XXXTentacion murder trial. Mauricio Padilla, the defense lawyer for one of the suspects, Dedrick Williams, believes that because XXXTentacion had been at odds with Drake during his lifetime – XXXTentacion first accused Drake of plagiarizing his song “KMT” from his song “Look At Me!” The other party, posting indecent photos, etc. In the end, XXXTentacion even pointed out in a deleted Instagram post that “If anyone wants to kill me, it must be Drake”. All the above signs show that Drake “seems” to have a reason to buy murder. Although this accusation was considered by some people to be a little contrived, the court still passed the application to summon Drake to testify in court, requiring Drake to attend the trial as a witness.

Drake has now been ordered to attend the trial conference via videoconference on February 24. Failure to attend by then could result in contempt of court.