With the end of the year festivities approaching, New York fragrance brand LE LABO has launched a variety of exclusive products, focusing on 2022 The Adventure Collection includes four new works: “Eau de Parfum/Candle” set, Mini Cement Scented Candle Set (Sandalwood 26) and Cement Scented Candle (Sandalwood 26), and simultaneously recommend a variety of high-quality items suitable for gifts.

And Thursday Adventure Collection Eau de Parfum SetYou can experience six classic fragrance creations at once: Another 13, Bergamot 22, Rose 31, Sandalwood 33, Mocha 26 and Dark Tea 29 in classic kraft carton packaging and personalised labels, with a suggested price of NT$4,200. The Candle Set is a collection of three indoor fragrance creations at once: Frankincense 9, Fig 15, Sandalwood 26, made with high-dose scented oils, a specific blend of waxes and natural fiber wicks, handcrafted in the United States The wax oil is poured into a glass bottle, and then packed in a classic kraft carton with a personalized label. The suggested price is $2,900.

Mini Cement Scented Candle Combo Set (Sandalwood26) also made in the United States, Candle containers were first made in Maine from recycled rock powder, The wax oil is then poured into the container by hand. This candle is only available in Taipei Songyan Image Store, a set of three, with a suggested price of NT$3,400.

Cement scented candle (sandalwood 26) is enough to be an eye-catcher in the home, with its signature scent of warmth and sophistication, Condensed from the finest fragrances, handcrafted and filled in the USA, carefully packaged in a beautiful industrial handcrafted wooden case. Available in gray and white, this candle can burn for up to 150 hours. It is only available in Taipei Songyan Image Store and Taichung Qinmei Eslite. The suggested price is NT$17,000.

Finally, we recommend three products of cypress: shower gel, hand lotion, hand cream, as well as lip cream and multi-purpose balm, all of which can be excellent options for end-of-year gifts. Interested readers should pay attention.