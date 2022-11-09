Listen to the audio version of the article

She arrived in Prato years ago from France, thanks to her marriage to a fashion entrepreneur. Loubna Solhi, 44, of Franco-Moroccan origins, had never thought that the family knitwear factory – La Maglia, which has been producing men’s clothing for premium brands for 30 years, especially in wool – would be the means to carry out a project of its own. she. Until the pandemic broke out, which forced everyone into the house in tracksuits, spreading doubts and numbness.

“At that point I realized that women needed to feel more confident about themselves – explains Loubna – because the period we were living was terrible. And I started working on a knitwear line that enhanced femininity with timeless garments. The idea of ​​creating a brand right here in the company had always existed, but no one had put it into practice ».

This is how Le Petit Pulle was born: “I wanted to feminize the word pull and I wanted to link the name of the brand to France, which is my country of origin – explains Loubna – even if the line is 100% made in Italy because for me Italian creativity and taste are absolute values. I was struck by Florence, it is a city that inspires and fascinates me, and now with this line I would very much like to have the artisans of the area work to try to help the made in Italy ».

Le Petit Pulle garments are minimalist sweaters, tops, dresses and skirts but with a particular detail such as the ruffle, the neckline or the balloon sleeve. The colors are black, ecru, cream, the yarns are wool, cashmere blend, viscose. «They are items not screamed, which all women should always have in the wardrobe – explains Loubna – and they are items that can be used all day, both in the morning at work and in the evening to go out, perhaps changing shoes and accessories. I looked for practicality thinking that I myself often had a hard time finding women’s knitwear suitable for my age. Le Petit Pulle looks to the 25-45 age group ».

The debut collection is winter, and a selection for now is on sale online on the brand’s website. The distribution network is under construction with the intention of landing in selected boutiques in Italy and abroad. «The first year I aim to make 1 million in turnover. The product is of quality – says Loubna – and the price is low, 110 euros for a shirt, because we are direct producers. I would like to spread accessible luxury and I would like women to reflect themselves in this project and awaken as it happened to me. I hope to be able to convey this message ».