Original title: LE SSERAFIM member Hong Encai diagnosed with new crown group itinerary will continue as usual

Sohu Entertainment News Recently, LE SSERAFIM member Hong Encai underwent a rapid antigen test because of cold symptoms and was diagnosed with the new crown. At present, other members of LE SSERAFIM except Hong Encai have no special symptoms, and the results of the rapid antigen test conducted on the 3rd were all negative.

According to the company statement, LE SSERAFIM's future trips will continue as usual. But the 2022 The Fact Music Awards to be held on October 8 will be attended by 4 other members except Hong Encai.

