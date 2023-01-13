Listen to the audio version of the article

After “Martin Eden” a new literary adaptation by Pietro Marcello: the Italian director made his French-language debut with “Le vele scarlatte”, a film inspired by the 1923 Russian novel “Vele scarlatte” by Aleksandr Grin.

Presented for the first time in last year’s Directors’ Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival, the film is set in Northern France and is about Juliette, a young motherless girl who lives with her father, a soldier who survived the First World War. Passionate about music and singing, Juliette has a solitary spirit. One day, along the bank of a river, she meets a sorceress who predicts that scarlet sails will arrive to take her away from her village: she Juliette will never stop believing her prophecy.

“The scarlet sails” and the other films of the week Photogallery4 photos View

Fresh from the two documentaries of 2021 – the beautiful “Per Lucio” and the interesting “Futura”, made together with Alice Rohrwacher and Francesco Munzi – Pietro Marcello returns to fiction cinema three years after the aforementioned adaptation of the novel of the same name by Jack London from 1909. Also in this case Marcello focuses on a decidedly free transposition with respect to the source text, capable of once again showing his remarkable narrative and directorial talent.

Fairytale atmospheres

This evocative feature film has the tones and atmospheres of a fairy tale from another era in which Marcello uses archive images less than usual (although the film opens precisely in this way) and in which the growth of the protagonist and the relationship, touching and made up of small gestures, with the father. The first part is more fascinating than the second, but the overall design holds up effectively and strikes how the director manages to transport us to a place that seems suspended in time and space. In the cast there are Louis Garrel, Noémie Lvovsky and Yolande Moreau, but the greatest emotions are given by the sweet gaze of Raphaël Thiéry. It should be noted that last year Marcello also worked on another project, still waiting to be screened: “L’ last front”, a documentary that traces what happened in the former Stalingrad, known today as Volgograd, during the Second World War, when the Red Army clashed with the troops of the Wehrmacht and its allies.

A beautiful morning

Among the most interesting news of the week there is also “A beautiful morning”, the new film by Mia Hansen-Løve starring Léa Seydoux. The French actress plays Sandra, a young mother who raises her daughter alone working as an interpreter and translator in Paris. She often goes to visit her sick father and, during these emotionally delicate days, her path crosses with that of Clément, an old friend who is experiencing a marriage crisis. A strong passion will arise between the two. Just a year after the previous “On Bergman’s Island”, Mia Hansen-Løve once again confirms herself as an author capable of touching decidedly deep chords with the right delicacy, managing to tell the fragility of a character who is in a situation that is not easy to manage: the end of the father figure’s life and, at the same time, the arrival of a possible new love in his life. Written with care and punctuated by good editing times, it is a film without great cinematic flashes but, like almost all the French director’s feature films, still able to shake and excite. Great performance by Léa Seydoux, who confirms herself as one of the most fit actresses on the world film scene.