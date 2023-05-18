Leaders begin to arrive in Japan for the G7 summit

HIROSIMA, Japan (AP) — World leaders began arriving in Hiroshima Thursday for a Group of Seven meeting in the western Japanese city where the world‘s first atomic bomb attack took place. Russia’s war in the Ukraine was expected to be a major topic of conversation.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was scheduled to meet separately on Thursday with US President Joe Biden, who arrived at a nearby military base, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before the summit began on Thursday. Friday.

Biden exited Air Force One in heavy rain and briefly greeted troops as they arrived at the nearby Iwakuni Marine Base.

The G7 leaders are expected to address a number of issues during their three-day summit, although the war in Russia was likely high on the agenda.

As attendees were arriving in Hiroshima, Moscow launched another airstrike on the Ukrainian capital. Loud explosions resounded over kyiv early in the morning, marking the ninth attack this month in Russian airstrikes on the city after weeks of relative calm.

“The crisis in Ukraine: I’m sure that’s the conversation you’re going to start with,” said Matthew P. Goodman, vice president for economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said there would be “battlefield talks” in Ukraine and the “sanctions situation and particularly the measures to which the G7 will collectively commit for their application”.

G7 leaders and guests from other countries were also expected to discuss China‘s military deployment and increasing aggressiveness, amid concerns it might try to take Taiwan by force, sparking a broader conflict. China claims the self-governing island as part of its territory and regularly sends ships and warplanes to the area.

Security was tight in Hiroshima, with large groups of police deployed at numerous points in the city. A small group of protesters found themselves heavily outnumbered by police at their Tuesday afternoon protest outside the ruins of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial, where they held up signs with slogans including “No to the imperialist G7 summit!” .

In an exercise in rival diplomacy, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan for a two-day summit in the Chinese city of Xi’an starting Thursday.

Kishida also hoped to draw attention to the risk of nuclear proliferation during the meeting in Hiroshima. The leaders were scheduled to visit a park built in memory of the 1945 US nuclear attack, which destroyed the city and killed 140,000 people.

The possibility of another nuclear attack has been put on the table because of nearby North Korea’s nuclear program and recent series of missile tests, as well as Russian threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. China, for its part, is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal.

Another likely topic of talk was efforts to bolster the global economy and address rising prices that are straining household and government budgets around the world, especially in developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Debate over raising the debt limit in the United States, the world‘s largest economy, loomed over the negotiations. Biden had planned to rush him back to Washington from the summit to participate in debt negotiations, canceling his previous plans to visit Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed to this Air Force One report.

