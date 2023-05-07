Leading the high-quality development of film and television technology, Chongqing Yongchuan has a new impetus——Inventory of the first China Film Science and Technology Innovation Summit-Chongqing Today-Hualong.com

——Inventory of the first China Film Science and Technology Innovation Summit 1″ data-title=”Leading the high-quality development of film and television technology, Chongqing Yongchuan has a new impetus ——Inventory of the First China Film Science and Technology Innovation Summit 1″ title=”” /> Scene photo of the opening ceremony of the China Film Science and Technology Innovation Summit / Yuan Qingyu

From May 5th to 6th, the Chinese Film Section co-sponsored by the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department (Chongqing Film Bureau), Chongqing Municipal Commission of Culture and Tourism, China Film Association, China Film Science and Technology Research Institute, Yongchuan District Party Committee and District Government The Innovation Summit and the 14th China Film Technology Forum were held in Yongchuan District, Chongqing.

What are the highlights and highlights of this summit? What did Yongchuan District, where the summit was held, gain from it?

Put into use Asia’s largest LED virtual shooting screen

Landed 7 film and television drama projects, promoting the transformation from “filming in Chongqing” to “filming in Chongqing”

At the scene, the first feeling brought to the participants by the first China Film Science and Technology Innovation Summit is that there are many people: the “Yongchuan Science and Technology Studio” where the summit is held has become a scenic spot, and the crowded May Day tourism scene is being staged here.

Of course, it is not ordinary tourists who can enter the scene, but the Chinese Film Association, China Film Science and Technology Research Institute and other industry associations, industry associations, well-known enterprises, scientific research institutions, heads of colleges and universities, as well as famous screenwriters, directors, producers People and actors are all professionals from the film and television industry from all over the country.

At the opening ceremony, the 800 seats in No. 2 science and technology studio were full. Sun Yu, marketing director of Zhongyi Instek Technology Co., Ltd., said that this is the most professional and largest exhibition related to virtual auctions he has participated in so far.

“If it weren’t for the limited space, there would be more participants.” Zhang Xiaobo, deputy director of the New City Construction and Development Promotion Center of Yongchuan District, said that they opened the online registration channel on April 5 this year. After 5 days, the online registration channel was closed.

The second crowded place of the summit is the LED virtual shooting screen just completed and put into use in No. 1 technology studio. The screen has an arc length of 42 meters and a height of 7 meters, and has a virtual shooting space of 800 square meters, the largest in Asia. In two days, people gathered in front of this screen to watch Dawa (Chongqing) Imaging Technology Co., Ltd. demonstrate virtual shooting technology.

The reason why everyone is interested in it is not because of the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror themes that are good at shooting virtual shots in front of this screen, but because of the super-realistic themes that were rarely involved in virtual shots before, and the one-shot shooting technology.

Using this screen, Dawa showed four shooting scenes: office, cave, desert, and high-rise. The level of super-realism is so high that in the output of real-time shooting, every grain of sand raised in the actor’s hands and every strand of hair blown by the breeze on the actor’s head can be clearly seen. One shot goes to the bottom: shoot with one lens, switch between these four different types of scenes in real time, and the output video achieves a perfect connection.

This means that using this LED virtual shooting screen and related production technologies, most cinema-level movies can be shot and produced, which can greatly reduce costs and increase efficiency for the crew. If these 4 scenes were shot in real scene, the crew would have to move to various places, resulting in a lot of time cost and traffic cost. Here, the filming is done with one screen. Compared with real scene shooting, it takes tens of millions of yuan and two months to build a cave, but it only takes one week to use virtual scenery, and the cost is also doubled.

And this LED virtual shooting screen can realize ultra-realistic themes and one-shot shooting to the end. First, Dawa has independent core technology support comparable to Hollywood and internationally leading; second, this LED virtual shooting screen is equipped with the industry’s top mechanical arm Cannons, Steadicam, Zeiss lenses, Sony Cinema and Channel cameras and other shooting equipment have a screen pitch of 1.95mm, far exceeding Hollywood’s 2.5mm screen pitch.

Once the screen was completed, it attracted strong attention from the industry. At the summit, 7 film and television drama projects, “Where is the End of the World“, “Fable”, “The Abyss of a Single Tree”, “Neon Clothes Daqu”, “Virtual Fear”, “I’ll Be You When I Grow Up”, and “True” were signed and landed in Yongchuan, and the files were finalized Filmed at “Yongchuan Science and Technology Studio”. Among them, three dramas will be filmed within this year, and the schedule will be scheduled from June 15 to December 1.

The completion and operation of “Yongchuan Science and Technology Studio” and the signing and shooting of 7 film and television drama projects indicate that Chongqing’s film and television industry has realized a historic transformation from “filming in Chongqing” to “filming in Chongqing”.

18 leading technology companies participated in the exhibition

72 companies have signed contracts for cooperation, and new technologies and new applications are accelerating to gather in Yongchuan

One of the fascinating features of the summit is that the China Film and Television Science and Technology Innovation Exhibition was held on the spot, focusing on displaying new technologies, new applications, and new scenarios of the integrated development of film and television and science and technology, so that everyone can fully understand the “high-tech” of China‘s film and television technology in an immersive and full-chain way. Sophisticated” results.

According to the key links in the film virtual production process, this China Film and Television Innovation Exhibition is divided into six exhibition areas: virtual digital human and motion capture equipment, metaverse applications, high-end film and television equipment, virtual production, digital assets, cloud production, and large-scale XR The exhibition area is 3,000 square meters. The 18 companies participating in the exhibition are all technology leaders in my country’s film and television industry. The technologies displayed are all independently developed and have independent intellectual property rights.

Among them, Hangzhou Youlian Times Technology Co., Ltd. placed a Youlian 3D cloud array camera on the scene, which installed 140 high-definition mobile phone cameras. When people stand inside, it only takes 1 second to shoot, and the fastest is 5 minutes. You can get your own real-life 3D digital clone at a cost of only 100 yuan. Both skin color and muscle shape have reached a very high degree of restoration.

After 5 years of research and development, Youlian 3D cloud array camera has undergone several major iterative upgrades. It is the world‘s first commercial-grade smart device for creating metaverse real-life digital humans. It has achieved a “consumer-level” breakthrough for the creation of digital avatars. Provides a new impetus to make it possible for everyone to have their own digital twin.

Youlianyuan Universe’s real-life 3D digital human technology was selected into the Hangzhou Science and Technology Bureau’s “Asian Games Smart Application Project”. Currently, cameras have entered the Asian Games Village. After the experiencer obtains a real-life 3D digital avatar, it can be implanted in the virtual space produced by the company to participate in sports competitions Compete and experience different sports fun. The typical application scenarios of Youlian 3D cloud array cameras include tourist attractions, shopping malls, brand advertisements, game implants, etc., and will use Metaverse Digital Human to empower new consumption scenarios, innovate experience forms, and further promote the use of 3D cloud array cameras in multiple Deep integration of the industry and commercial implementation. With the coming of the Metaverse era, the production of 3D digital avatars of real people will usher in a broad market, and people can apply the 3D digital avatars of real people to the virtual space of the Metaverse.

Beijing Tiantu Wanjing Technology Co., Ltd. demonstrated its self-developed artificial intelligence image processing engine – Ghost Ax Engine. This is not only the world‘s first artificial intelligence image processing engine, but also the first after green screen and LED shooting Perceive virtual production technology. When a person stands in front of the green screen to shoot, real-time matting processing, real-time rendering, and real-time output of 3D movies break through the fields of virtual framing, digital image processing, and real-time matting in the United States, Slovakia, Australia, and Turkey. The technology monopoly has realized the virtual light field restoration technology of film and television level.

At the summit, Yongchuan signed cooperation contracts with 72 companies, and most of the 18 exhibitors signed contracts, which means that these new technologies, new applications, and new scenarios exhibited at the China Film and Television Innovation Exhibition will soon land in Yongchuan. Among them, Tiantu Wanjing plans to invest in the construction of a perceptual virtual studio in Yongchuan. The largest film and television equipment company in China, Huoyanshan (Beijing) Film and Television Equipment Co., Ltd., will set up a branch in Yongchuan. The crew who come to shoot film and television dramas can rent them nearby. The world‘s top film and television equipment such as telescopic guns and ship-type C-stations.

Emei Film Group, Chongqing Film Group and Yongchuan Science and Technology Studio signed a tripartite cooperation agreement to jointly build a western science and technology film and television shooting base. Emei Film Group Co., Ltd. is one of the six major state-owned film groups in the country and the only film and television industry group in Southwest China that has a complete industry chain of film and television production, production, distribution, screening and broadcasting. ), Chongqing Cultural Assets Management Company, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area Development and Investment Group, and Chongqing Publishing Group, a large state-owned cultural industry group jointly funded and established. They signed a contract with Yongchuan and will bring more original film and television resources and high-level talents to Yongchuan Technology Studio Resources, improve and improve the film and television industry chain such as film and television production, distribution, publishing, and investment.

The first release of “China Film Digital Production Specifications”

The first national college student 48-hour virtual production competition, Yongchuan accelerated the formation of digital content production talent highland

Technology and talents are the main keywords of this summit. The film and television technology and talent development forum held during the summit, the technical lectures on the lifelong learning plan for film digital talents, and the digital technology integration development forum all reflect the importance of technology and talents. It is extremely important for our country to realize the goal of becoming a film power.

Jiang Haiyang, a national first-level director and chairman of the Film Digital Production Working Committee of the China Film Association, said that the reason why the China Film Science and Technology Innovation Summit was held in Yongchuan is because Yongchuan has unique advantages in these two fields, not only leading technology There are 180,000 vocational education talents in Yongchuan. The integration of production and education has achieved outstanding results, and a large number of film and television talents and digital content production talents have been trained.

At the summit, the China Institute of Film Science and Technology served as the editor-in-chief, and the China Film Association, China Film Co., Ltd., China Film Producers Association, and Beijing Film Academy served as the joint editors. Nearly 50 domestic senior experts and authoritative practitioners in the film industry The editorial board consisted of filmmakers, representatives of leading companies, and academic researchers. After more than 3 years of preparation, the revised white paper “China Film Digital Production Standards” was published.

The book includes 9 chapters including the general picture of film digital production process, DIT, editing, visual effects, sound, color correction, mastering, virtual production, and cloud production, covering many types of work in film digital production. The only work normative reference book, which sorts out the process specification issues in the industry that have not kept pace with the times for many years, and will solve the industry pain points that have been troubled for a long time and have caused many discussions. It is also a book that can comprehensively cover multiple jobs, jobs Canonical reference guide.

At the summit, the “2023-2024 First National College Students 48-Hour Virtual Production Competition” jointly planned by the Film Digital Production Working Committee of the China Film Association and many partners was officially launched.

The competition recruits participating teams from colleges and universities across the country, and invites industry and academic experts to participate in the review and provide professional guidance to participating students. At the same time, the competition cooperates with technology partners to organize a series of workshop activities to provide technical training for participating teams and related institutions. The competition is divided into preliminaries, semi-finals, and finals. The participating teams must complete 2-5-minute video clips through virtual shooting within 48 hours.

Xie Ning, Vice President of Film Digital Production Working Committee of China Film Association and Vice President of Beishi Media, said that at present, the film and television industry has entered the era of digital production, and cutting-edge technologies represented by virtual production technology are developing rapidly. Virtual production technology has brought about improved benefits and reduced costs, and further advanced post-production, reshaping the film and television production process, which is an industrial process innovation. The virtual production technology also connects with the metaverse to make film and television technology break through the circle and cross the border, empower other tracks of the digital economy, and bring a blowout of new demand. Virtual production technology is a new technology that integrates film and television, games and virtual reality, and requires a new generation of industrial talents who integrate across borders. The key to the industrialization of Chinese films lies in the industrialization of film digital production, and the bottleneck of digital production industrialization lies in the lack of industrial talents. The industry urgently needs an army of industrial talents for industrial industrialization, and the industrial army should come from professional colleges and universities. The purpose of holding the 48-hour virtual production competition for college students is to gather talents and promote learning through competitions, promote the integration of production and education in colleges and industries, and help colleges and universities cultivate a future-oriented army of interdisciplinary talents.

The relevant person in charge of Yongchuan District said that the “China Film Digital Production Specification” was released in Yongchuan, and the first National College Students 48-hour Virtual Production Competition was launched in Yongchuan, which will provide a standard for deepening the integration of production and education in Yongchuan and accelerating the cultivation of film and television talents and digital content production talents. The technical guidance provides a new and larger platform, and provides an important boost for Yongchuan to accelerate the formation of a digital content production talent highland.

“The summit in Yongchuan is not only a grand exchange event for the film and television industry, but also an important platform for Yongchuan to embrace technology and film and lighten the digital future.” The person in charge said that the successful holding of this summit and forum will definitely accelerate the industrialization of film and television. Inject new impetus into leading the high-quality development of Yongchuan film and television technology, and strengthen the confidence for Yongchuan to build a Chinese science and technology film and television city.

