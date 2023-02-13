The aesthetics of costume dramas are changing with each passing day. How to create a real and credible atmosphere of the times for the audience and convey the temperature of reality is a difficult problem for the creators. From characterization to audio-visual presentation, the connotation and charm of an excellent work often lie not only in its exquisite appearance, but also in its cultural heritage and aesthetic tone.

The ancient costume detective drama “League of Gentlemen”, which was recently broadcast on Tencent Video, is a series of mysterious, bizarre and intricate cases. ) as the representative of several protagonists met because of hidden shocking secrets, while looking for the truth through layers of fog, they are also guarding the inner purity and looking for the “good” story in the heart. In addition to the fascinating tight suspense rhythm, the unique texture presentation of “League of Gentlemen” is even more eye-catching. The traditional oriental beauty is blended with the texture of real life, and the subtle and restrained humanistic charm is explored in the subtleties.

The episode kicked off in the bustling city life. Whether it is the elaborate design of each shop stall or the texture changes of the characters’ costumes, it is enough to see the different style tone of “League of Gentlemen”: it does not emphasize grandeur, but instead emphasizes the grandeur. Starting with the details, on the one hand, it meets the audience’s aesthetic needs for oriental charm, and on the other hand, it injects the quality of life to make the drama more grounded, and then builds a new world with Chinese aesthetics.

Although it is set in a fictional dynasty, the play insists on constructing scenes based on the logic of characters and life, and ingeniously integrates traditional culture into it. As far as architectural setting design is concerned, for example, the courtyard of Banyue Tower is based on the architectural style of Tang and Song Dynasty aesthetics, which not only conforms to the traditional architectural rules, but also evolves on this basis. “Eye”, which naturally fits with the literati taste of the Minister of Rites; as small as the soundtrack of the characters, such as Li Niang, a descendant of the Southern Conquest Army, avenged her father, and finally died with grief and resentment. Her final song is selected from Qu Yuan The “Nine Songs·National Memorial”, an elegy to commemorate the fallen soldiers of the Chu State, truly interprets the national temperament in every word and sentence, and writes oriental rhymes in every brick and tile.

In addition, “League of Gentlemen” also integrates folk customs into daily life, such as emphasizing on “tea”. The traditional culture of frugality and virtue enriches the core of the characters. At Lan Jue’s birthday banquet, through the order of appearance, location arrangement, details of hand-off ceremony, etc., the ancient official etiquette was vividly portrayed.

The aesthetic construction of “League of Gentlemen” is not only to convey oriental beauty, but also to create a real and credible quality of life for the series through the depiction and presentation of fireworks in the market. Zhang Ping’s small noodle stall is one of the main sources of this fireworks. Different from the carved railings and jade bricks of Banyue Tower and the elaborate elegance of Lanfu, Zhang Ping’s noodle stall is simple and plain, but the warm atmosphere blows across the face. Come. Oil, salt, soy sauce and vinegar are all available on the small trolley. Zhang Ping and his friend Chen Cho took it to the market every day at dawn. Step into the fireworks of the city with the characters.

In front of this small noodle stall, Zhang Ping was able to return to his simple life without having to speculate about ulterior motives and official battles: he wondered whether the money to sell noodles would be enough to pay the rent, responded to the greetings from his neighbors, and occasionally took the imperial examinations. And bewildered, or have conflicts with Chen Tiao over some trivial matters…but it is these trivial matters that bring them closer to the audience. A bowl of noodles is filled with warm and human touch, such a simple and ordinary background really makes this floating world “live”.

The ancient costume detective drama, what you watch is thrill and danger, and what you taste is spirit and charm. “League of Gentlemen” outlines the oriental beauty with tradition, and uses humanities to create the connotation of the times, so that the audience can feel the spiritual resonance while being immersed in the suspenseful atmosphere Resonate with aesthetics. (Anxin)

