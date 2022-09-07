Home Entertainment “League of Legends: Battle of Two Cities” won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program-European Comics-cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

“League of Legends: Battle of Two Cities” won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program-European Comics-cnBeta.COM

by admin
“League of Legends: Battle of Two Cities” won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program-European Comics-cnBeta.COM

Animation production company Fortche Production has announced that their animated series “Battle of Two Cities” based on Riot’s “League of Legends” series has won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program. According to Eurogamer, this is the first streaming platform animated series to win in the category.

access:

Alibaba Cloud 1-core 2G cloud server as low as 10% off, up to 500 yuan discount coupon

The work premiered on Netflix in November 2021, and shortly thereafter topped the streaming service’s viewing charts in multiple countries.

In the announcement, the animation production team said: “Merely saying that we are honored cannot fully describe how we feel about winning the (Emmy) Outstanding Animated Program Award.”

“Thank you to our incredible team at Riot Games and Fortiche, to Television Academy (hosts of the Emmys), and to the best fans (yes, you) for making this possible.”

Last year, it was also announced in November that the second season of “Battle of the Two Cities” is currently in production.

See also  The TV series "Our Days" kills Li Xiaoran and Li Naiwen to play a warm life - 1000 Dragon Net China Capital Net

You may also like

Zhang Yi, Wang Junkai and Yin Tao starred...

Writer Peter Straub dies. Stephen King: “Working with...

Nike Air Max 97 Popular Colorway “Gold Bullet”...

“Sonic: Unknown Frontier” Opens Ending Song Vandalize Audition...

Netflix’s new stop-motion animation ‘The Devil’s Brothers’ Trailer...

Appreciate the rich taste of Italy and appreciate...

“Thor 4” and “Pinocchio” were released online on...

Han Shu’s application to freeze the ten million...

CELINE Haute Couture Fragrance Candle Collection

ADESSO MINIATURE系列“Your Go-to MINIATURE”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy