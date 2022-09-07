Animation production company Fortche Production has announced that their animated series “Battle of Two Cities” based on Riot’s “League of Legends” series has won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program. According to Eurogamer, this is the first streaming platform animated series to win in the category.

The work premiered on Netflix in November 2021, and shortly thereafter topped the streaming service’s viewing charts in multiple countries.

In the announcement, the animation production team said: “Merely saying that we are honored cannot fully describe how we feel about winning the (Emmy) Outstanding Animated Program Award.”

“Thank you to our incredible team at Riot Games and Fortiche, to Television Academy (hosts of the Emmys), and to the best fans (yes, you) for making this possible.”

Last year, it was also announced in November that the second season of “Battle of the Two Cities” is currently in production.