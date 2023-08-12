Leagues Cup 2023: with a goal from Messi, Inter Miami beat Charlotte 4-0 and qualified for the semifinals

For the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup 2023, Inter Miami defeated Charlotte by 4 to 0 on site conditions. Lionel Messi scored a goal at the end. The other goals were converted by Josef Martínez from a penalty, Robert Taylor and Adilson Malanda against. In this way, the Tata Martino team qualified for the semifinals.

It is very important to remember that there will be a match for 3rd place and the best three will qualify for the next edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup. Inter’s rival in the semifinals will be Philadelphia Unionwho today beat Querétaro 2-1 with a goal 10 minutes into injury time.

When will Messi play again?

Inter will face Philadelphia on Tuesday, August 15 at a time to be confirmed. Miami will play again as a visitor, so a very complex and disputed match is expected. In case they are defeated, they will play the aforementioned match for 3rd place on Saturday the 19th. While on Tuesday the 23rd the Tata team will have another very important challenge. They will face off against Cincinnati FC in the semis of the US.Open Cup.

On the other side of the draw in the Leagues Cup, Nashville dealt a heavy beating to Minnesota United by 5 to 0 and will face in the next instance Los Angeles FC o Monterrey. As a fact of color, today Messi reached neither more nor less than 815 goals. He has 8 plus 1 assist in just 5 games since he arrived in the US.

Scaloni and Farias present

Finally, it is important to share as a color fact that today Inter had two luxury guests. one was Lionel Scaloni. The coach of the Argentine National Team attended to support Messi. while the other is Facundo Farias. The former player from Colón finally arrived in Miami and will join training very soon.

