Leaks show that “Fortnite” may hold a virtual concert of Lady Gaga – cnBeta.COM

According to Fortnite leaks and news accounts on Twitter, a multiplayer cooperative emote called “Jug Band” may be added to the game in a future version. The music accompanying this emote sounds very similar to Lady Gaga’s hit “Poker Face”. Later, the LadyGaga Now fan site posted clips of the emoji. That could mean Lady Gaga could be the latest artist to hold a concert in Fortnite.

Emoji demo:

In addition to this, in July, a “concert stage” model of the island in Fortnite was leaked, sparking speculation among players.

It is very likely that this gesture is not direct evidence. As Epic announced earlier, in addition to Lady Gaga, music by Janelle Monae, LilNas X, Todrick Hall, King Princess, Kim Petras, and other artists will be available for players to listen to on the in-game radio during Rainbow Royale. The event will start on September 8th.

But a year ago, court documents filed as part of Epic’s lawsuit against Apple suggested it might be more than just adding music. On a slide included in the document, Epic shows three artists, JBalvin, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, with the month next to their names. Both Balvin and Grande have already hosted virtual shows.