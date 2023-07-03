Leandro Rodíguez de Niro, Son of Actor Robert De Niro, Passes Away at 19

Tragedy Strikes: Leandro Rodíguez de Niro, Son of Drena De Niro and Grandson of Robert De Niro, Passes Away at 19

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Leandro Rodíguez de Niro, the 19-year-old son of actress Drena De Niro and grandson of renowned actor Robert De Niro, has tragically died. The devastating news was confirmed by his grieving mother through social media.

Drena took to social networks to share the mournful news, expressing her immense grief and love for her son. “My beautiful, sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my womb. You have been my joy, my heart, and everything that was pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now,” Drena wrote in a heartfelt letter accompanying a photo of Leandro.

“I don’t know how to live without you, but I will try to carry on and spread the love and light that you made me feel as your mother. You were so loved and cherished, and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry, my child. Rest in peace and eternal paradise, my dear child,” Drena concluded, pouring out her pain and sorrow.

The exact cause of Leandro’s untimely passing has not yet been disclosed. Mourning friends, family, and fans are left devastated, grappling with the sudden loss of this young talent.

Despite his tender age, Leandro had already begun following in the footsteps of his famous mother and grandfather, venturing into the world of acting. He had taken on minor roles in recent productions, including “A Star is Born” and “Cabaret Maxime,” showcasing his potential and talent.

Drena de Niro, the eldest of Robert De Niro’s seven children, now finds herself faced with unimaginable grief. The entire entertainment industry and fans worldwide extend their deepest condolences and support in this incredibly difficult time. Leandro’s departure leaves a void that will forever be felt.

As the community mourns the loss of this talented young soul, our thoughts are with the De Niro family, hoping they find solace in cherished memories and the love they shared with Leandro. May he rest in eternal peace.

