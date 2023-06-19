Leandro Zdero: “The province of Chaco is covered by a lot of darkness”

After having won the STEP Together for Change in Chaco, Leandro Zdero He maintained that the province is “traversed by a lot of darkness”, in reference to the case of Cecilia Strzyzowski, which involves leaders allied to the current governor Jorge Capitanich.

“There was no massive citizen participation, which is not going to exceed 55%, but in any case We have been touring the province, which is covered by much darkness. I have been working town by town to build an alternative and yesterday we felt support,” said the opposition candidate in dialogue with Radio Miter.

The winner of the Juntos por el Cambio internship added: “When I speak of darkness I speak of impunity. There is complicity of the government with the piqueteros. I am very respectful of Cecilia and her mother, but here we have the routes cut off every day, we Chaqueños suffer from it daily.”

“They have made an electoral system to measure but we managed to stop it at the polls. They put the STEP on Father’s Day and a long weekend, they wanted few people to vote,” he later pointed out regarding the low turnout and remarked: “I am convinced that the province of Chaco began to turn the page.”

Although this Sunday Juntos por el Cambio obtained 42.66% of the votes over the 36.83% obtained by the Peronist ruling party, Zdero acknowledged that the turnout was low and pointed out that “the effort must be redoubled” in order to the September general elections.

“16 years ago we have the highest poverty rates. We have the fourth best participation rate but we have difficulties in education, in health,” he said later regarding the situation in the province governed by Capitanich.

Along the same lines, he added: “In May 52 billion pesos entered and income works well, but it is poorly managed, because we have state companies that generate debt and take money from education and health, they are dark boxes of this government. In any case, people are going to participate and be part of the change.“.

“Our province had moments of alternation, we joined with different sectors. Today we need to unite with Juan Carlos Polini and other sectorsZdero concluded.

For his part, the candidate defeated in the internal opposition, Polini, also spoke with Radio Miter and expressed: “I have a thought similar to Leandro, who has made a great choice in Resistencia. There was a change in the last days, it is the place where more people voted. The important thing is to have obtained more votes than Kirchnerism“.

