Leapwing introduces a sound processor: Joe Chiccarelli, a plug-in that delivers Joe Chiccarelli’s signature sonic signature.

Joe Chiccarelli is the second plugin in Leapwing’s Signature series, developed by eponymous producer and engineer Joe Chiccarelli. Joe Chiccarelli is a well-known producer, engineer and mixer who has won ten Grammys and Latin Grammys for Tori Amos, Beck, U2, The Strokes, The Killers, Elton John , The Shins, The White Stripes, Morrissey, Alanis Morrisette, Jason Mraz, Juanes, Julieta Venegas, The Raconteurs, Cafe Tacuba and MY Morning Jacket.

Joe Chiccarelli likes to use many processors to modulate his signature sound. The development process of this plug-in also requires research and analysis of a lot of processors, from equalizers, amplifiers to compressors, distortion, reverb and other effects. It took a lot of research and analysis to deliver this processor plug-in that delivers Joe Chiccarelli’s signature sound.

The Joe Chiccarelli plugin provides eleven different profiles: Kick, Snare, Toms, Drum Overhead, Drum Room, Bass DI, Bass Amp, Acoustic Guitar, Electric Guitar, Electric Piano and Lead Vocal. Each profile has a set of parameters that control drivers, equalizers, compression, parallel compression and effects.

Joe Chiccarelli said:

“Every Leapwing plugin I’ve opened over the past few years has been impactful, their ideas are unconventional yet functional, and their attention to quality and detail is evident. I designed this plugin to make a great album A starting point for sound quality, this plug-in serves as the perfect foundation when you want to build new sonic textures or complete an overall mix.”

Joe Chiccarelli is priced at $159, with a discounted price of $106 for purchases before October 4, 2022, and a 30-day free trial.

Joe Chiccarelli supports 64-bit Windows and MacOS systems, and the plug-in formats are VST3, AU and AAX.

The official website can download the demo version experience: https://www.leapwingaudio.com/product/joechiccarelli/

Please watch the introduction video (Original video address: https://youtu.be/2A6xJiu-Chg)