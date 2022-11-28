In the winter of Renyin Year 2022 (November-December), Renshui takes root in the earthly branches, and the water potential is extremely strong. (Image source: Pixabay)

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror sites. Return to the genuine version to see the Chinese website.

After we welcomed the solar term light snow on November 22, the Haishui in the month of Xinhai began to exert its strength. The pressure of the general environment has increased significantly recently, which also confirms the pressure predicted by the blood moon total eclipse after the beginning of winter. Yin Hai is cohabiting with Tai Sui Yin, a posthorse star. Many people will reduce short-term walking, and they will not be able to go where they want to go, and they will be easily confused by things.

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror sites. Return to the genuine version to see the Chinese website.

In the winter of Renyin Year 2022 (November-December), Renshui takes root in the earthly branches, and both the Xinhai month and the Renzi month are a combination of stems and branches, and the water potential is extremely strong. During this period, those who are against water should pay attention to water hazards, men should pay attention to protecting kidney health, and women should pay attention to gynecological problems. Pay special attention to travel safety in rainy and snowy weather.

Analysis of Ziwei Doushu’s luck in December

The situation in December: the pressure, the shackles of rules will be stronger, and there will be more confrontational risks. Wuqu Huaji, the feeling of lack of money will be more obvious, and the difficulty of capital turnover will increase. If you take the auxiliary chemistry department, you will be more popular with nobles, which will be beneficial to both clerical and academic work. In the peach blossom month, there are many opportunities for peach blossoms, and there will be more emotional entanglements and entanglements. Women’s underground boyfriends are easily exposed.

Next, according to the classification of Ziwei Emperor Star in the twelfth house, a brief analysis of Ziwei’s fortune in December of the Gregorian calendar:

The person who sits in the womb of Ziwei

There are many changes in winter. The combination of husband, official line, purple and greed is beneficial to the career, the career is prosperous, and it is easy to get the support of leaders and elders. Wuqu Huaji is in the house of relocation, so pay attention to safety when going out, as the risk factor of accidents and injuries is relatively high. Brothers and friends are in the same palace, and there are easy conflicts and quarrels in emotional and friendship relationships, but the quarrels can’t be separated.

The person who sits in Ziwei’s Midday Palace

The broken army is moving, this month likes to toss, is prone to impulsiveness, spends a lot of things, and has an unstable mentality. Elders will have a better effect on themselves. Zipo sits in the Ugly Palace, and the Brothers Palace sits in the Ziwei Emperor Star. It is easy to meet excellent and strong partners during cooperation, and the two parties are prone to struggle for power. The fate of noble people in your career is stronger, and someone will help you. Tian Liang Lu, God rewards the food. Wu Qu is not in the Palace of Illness, so you need to pay special attention to your own health and the health of the elderly. The other party will be prosperous in the relationship.

Zipo sits in the palace

There are many things about cooperation between friends, many things about emotional fate, and the situation of interpersonal relationships is complicated, which is difficult to deal with. Pay attention to the health of the elders, which is not conducive to civil work and study. Wealth should be accumulated cautiously, and risky actions should not be avoided.

The person who sits in the Yin Palace in the Purple Mansion

Be proactive in your career, make a lot of troubles, save face, and hope to be recognized and affirmed. Wuqu avoids money, spending a lot, financial pressure, and desires are strong, so be careful and exercise restraint. The noble person has a good fate, and friends help a lot.

The person who sits in Shen Palace in Zifu

Business cooperation is beneficial, and the popularity of nobles is good. In terms of economy, because of strong desires and high expectations, anxiety and restlessness are obvious, and there is a lot of internal friction. Be cautious when going out.

The person who is greedy for purple and sits in the palace

You need to be cautious in economic dealings with others, and there is a high risk of disputes. My thoughts are changeable, my life is changing a lot, and my relationship is not stable.

The person who is greedy for purple and sits in the You Palace

Work hard and be willing to give. It is easy to have changes and wear and tear on the house and car, and there are many things at home, and things are easily damaged. The relationship with the opposite sex and friends is relatively strong, and it is easy to get help, and the relationship is auspicious.

Zixiang sits in the Chen Palace

Desire and self-discipline confrontation, the heart is entangled between desire and reason, Wu Qu is taboo in the husband and wife palace, emotional relationships are prone to twists and turns, and the risk of conflicts and confrontations is high. Economically, it costs a lot.

Zi Xiang sits in Xu Palace

There is a lot of economic pressure at the career level, repeated, and my anxiety about money is obvious. Emotions are susceptible to shocks from external factors.

Purple kills the man sitting in the palace

Friends and heterosexual relationships are prone to problems, especially pay attention to money, and there is good news in terms of financial income.

Zi kills the person sitting in the Hai Palace

You need to be cautious about making money with friends, and don’t let others interfere with your economic decisions. Wealth opportunities are good, economic control and planning performance are good. Career luck is strong, pay attention to gastrointestinal health.

Editor in charge: Yuxin Source: Lingxia.com

Short URL for this article:

All rights reserved, any form of reprint needs to see the Chinese authorization. Mirror sites are strictly prohibited.